IPL’s costliest foreign player Pat Cummins hopes T20 World Cup won’t be rescheduled

He may be the IPL’s costliest foreign player but Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins would rather see the T20 World Cup played at home instead of the lucrative T20 league in India.

“The T20 World Cup is something we’ve spoken about for the best part of two or three years. The (ODI) World Cup in 2015, that was absolutely a career highlight for me and I wasn’t even playing in the final. I’d love to see that go ahead,” Cummins was quoted as saying by the ‘Australian Associated Press’.

“That’s probably the big tournament this year for international cricket … I’d love for that to happen in a perfect world and if I was to be really greedy, I’d love for the IPL to happen as well.”

Cummins became the most expensive foreign buy in the IPL at the auction in December when Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for his services. There is no definitive word on the IPL yet after it was postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus. The Indian Express had reported earlier that it was likely to be cancelled.

Earlier this week, Cummins had spoken about how he hoped that the IPL would be played.

“Everyone is still really keen for it (IPL) to go ahead, but the priority is to minimise risk of it spreading,” Cummins had said.

“This year’s going to look very different to what we’ve seen before … there are so many scenarios. Unless things improve, I can’t really see many tournaments going on anywhere in the world for a little while,” he had said.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has suggested that the IPL should kick-start the cricketing season and be held before the T20 World Cup, scheduled in October-November.

