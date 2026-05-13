Pat Cummins slapped with Rs 12 lakh after SRH’s 82-run blowout vs GT

Cummins was the most economical bowler for his side, ending his four overs with figures of 1/20. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their Tuesday night fixture against Gujarat Titans in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH were thrashed by 82 runs after being all out for just 86 in reply to GT’s 168/5.

“Pat Cummins, Captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 56 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” said the IPL in a statement.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs.”