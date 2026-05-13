Pat Cummins slapped with Rs 12 lakh after SRH’s 82-run blowout vs GT

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Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their Tuesday night fixture against Gujarat Titans in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH were thrashed by 82 runs after being all out for just 86 in reply to GT’s 168/5.
“Pat Cummins, Captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 56 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” said the IPL in a statement.
“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs.”
Cummins, who had missed a large chunk of the early games this season due to injury, had a good game with the ball himself despite his team’s heavy defeat. He was the most economical bowler for his side, ending his four overs with figures of 1/20.
SRH had won the toss and chosen to field first. Half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar took them to a score of 168/5. However, SRH’s big-hitting batting order fell flat against the pace mastery of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder. Siraj took the all-important wicket of Travis Head in the first over of the innings while Rabada ripped through the rest of the SRH top four. Holder and Krishna then laid into the SRH middle order Rashid Khan finished things off in his first over of the match in the 15th.
Overall, Rabada and Holder took three wickets each while Prasidh took two. Siraj may have struck only once but he gave just 11 runs away in his three overs. The defeat came somewhat against the run of form for SRH, who had won three of their previous matches going into this game. They are third on the points table after 12 matches with 14 points and a net run rate of 0.331. The loss to GT was just the fifth defeat they had suffered this season.
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