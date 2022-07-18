scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Pat Cummins skips Zimbabwe, New Zealand ODI series

Travis Head will also skip the series as his partner is expecting their first child, but spinner Adam Zampa, all-rounder Ashton Agar and paceman Sean Abbott all return to the squad.

By: Reuters | Sydney |
July 18, 2022 7:09:56 am
SL vs AUS, Pat CumminsBefore going ahead with the tour, the Australian cricket team had to contemplate whether it was ethical to travel to Sri Lanka and play when local people were struggling without electricity even for basic needs. (AP)

Test skipper Pat Cummins has been rested for Australia’s one-day series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in August and September, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Fast bowler Cummins will be “managed through a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation for the upcoming summer” and miss the six matches in North Queensland, CA said in a statement.

Batsman Travis Head will also skip the series as his partner is expecting their first child, but spinner Adam Zampa, all-rounder Ashton Agar and paceman Sean Abbott all return to the squad.

Abbott, who fractured his finger in the nets on the recent tour of Sri Lanka, will form an imposing pace unit with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Captain Aaron Finch will lead an equally strong batting line-up also featuring the talents of David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell.

Australia play three ODIs against Zimbabwe in Townsville from Aug. 28 before taking on the top ranked Black Caps in three day-nighters in Cairns from September 6.

Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

