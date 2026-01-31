Pat Cummins ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Australia make two changes to 15-member squad

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup. (Reuters Photo)

Australia pace all-rounder Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the forthcoming T20 World Cup edition as the 2021 champions announced two changes to their provisionally announced 15-member squad on Saturday.

Cummins has been ruled out of the upcoming tournament in India and Sri Lanka starting February 7, as he continues to struggle with a persistent back injury. Additionally, selectors have cut top-order batter Matthew Short from the initial 15-man roster.

Taking their spots in the squad, Australia selectors have named pacer Ben Dwarshuis and Matt Renshaw in the squad as Australia aim for their first title in five years.