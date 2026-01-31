Pat Cummins ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Australia make two changes to 15-member squad

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Australia pace all-rounder Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the forthcoming T20 World Cup edition as the 2021 champions announced two changes to their provisionally announced 15-member squad on Saturday.
Cummins has been ruled out of the upcoming tournament in India and Sri Lanka starting February 7, as he continues to struggle with a persistent back injury. Additionally, selectors have cut top-order batter Matthew Short from the initial 15-man roster.
Taking their spots in the squad, Australia selectors have named pacer Ben Dwarshuis and Matt Renshaw in the squad as Australia aim for their first title in five years.
“With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury Ben is a ready replacement who offers a left-arm pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late-order hitting,” Cricket Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said.
“We believe his ability to swing the ball at good pace along with clever variations will be well suited to the conditions we expect and overall structure of the squad.
“Matt (Renshaw) has impressed in all formats of late, including in multiple roles in white ball formats for Australia, the Queensland Bulls and the Brisbane Heat.
Australia are currently playing a three-match T20I series in Pakistan where they lost the series opener by 22 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.
