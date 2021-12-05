scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Pat Cummins reveals playing XI ahead of the 1st Ashes Test

Australia has shown full faith in the trio of pace bowlers who have taken 631 Test wickets altogether.

By: Sports Desk |
December 5, 2021 12:27:46 pm
Pat Cummins, Pat Cummins captain, Australia, ashes, first Ashes , Australia playing xi, sports news, indian expressWith Pat Cummins having been made the skipper, Mitchell Stark and Josh Hazlewood can be expected to back him with the ball. (Cricket Australia)

Pat Cummins, who has recently been appointed as Australia’s captain in the red ball cricket, has revealed their playing XI for the first Ashes match, starting from December 8 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

David Warner, after a great T20 World Cup, will be opening the innings with Marcus Harris. Travis Head also got a spot in the squad. Alex Carey will do the wicket-keeping duties as Tim Paine is on a mental health break following his resignation as Test skipper, after being accused of a sexting scandal.

Australia has shown full faith in the trio of pace bowlers who have taken 631 Test wickets altogether. With Pat Cummins having been made the skipper, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood can be expected to back him with the ball.

As usual, Nathan Lyon is the lone spinner in the Australian squad. Steve Smith is the vice-captain of the team.

However, England captain Joe Root kept his cards close to his chest but hinted about picking left-arm spinner Jake Leach in the playing XI.

Joe Root said, “We’ll have to see the closer forecast and how that pitch changes over the next couple of days. But it’s a great place to play spin. It’s something we’ll weigh up and consider, but we’re not in a position to make that call right now”.

Squad:

Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

