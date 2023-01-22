scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Pat Cummins picks his choice between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Australia is gearing up for the four-match Border-Gavaskar series, starting in Nagpur on February 9.

Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins on the left and Virat Kohli on the right. (Screengrab)

Comparisons between Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar and Vira Kohli have always been rife, with both shattering records at will.

Recently, Australia team captain Pat Cummins was asked to choose between the long-standing debate of who’s the better batter between Sachin and Kohli.

Cummins gave an excellent response while speaking on YouTube during a teaser episode on Prime Video with Usman Khawaja and said, “I think I have played Sachin only once in a T20 years ago. So I will say Virat.”

Cummins then asked Khawaja to rate the top four Indian batters to which the opener responded by saying, “I would go Tendulkar, one. Dravid, the wall, two. Three, Dada. Ganguly , unfortunately, this hurts for me to say for Laxman too, I love watching Laxman bat, but lefties first.”

Khawaja was also asked to pick two players from the Indian team whom he would like to represent for the Kangaroos.
“Kohli and Pant,” came the reply.

Earlier in the month, Cummins said he wants everything at his “disposal” for the “big” series in India next month. Besides frontline spinner Nathan Lyon, he singled out Ashton Agar and Travis Head as vital cogs to the team’s bowling plans.

Australia is gearing up for the four-match Border-Gavaskar series, starting in Nagpur on February 9.

