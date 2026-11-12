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Australia Test captain Pat Cummins on Thursday has invited the media for an open press conference to address the ensuing allegations by former teammate Usman Khawaja, who recently claimed that the entire team was aware of the ball-tampering incident during the infamous 2018 tour to South Africa.
Cummins, who was questioned by former Aussie captain Michael Clarke for his silence over Khawaja’s claims in his new memoir ‘Sabr’, took to social media to invite the media to a training session ahead of New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield match.
“I’m training at Cricket Central tomorrow morning before the Blues play in the Shield match,” Cummins wrote on social media.
“Happy to speak with any and all media about the events of this week at 9.30 am. I’ve taken some time to try and better understand the long list and full extent of Uzzy’s allegations so I can respond properly.”
I’m training at Cricket Central tomorrow morning before the Blues play in the Shield match.
Happy to speak with any and all media about the events of this week at 9.30 am.
I’ve taken some time to try and better understand the long list and full extent of Uzzy’s allegations so I can respond properly.
Afterwards please stay and support the Blues!
I’ll ask CA to send out details
— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 11, 2026
Former skipper Clarke recently said that the Australian side needed to clear the air over Khawaja’s explosive claims and questioned Cummins’ silence. Clarke added that the one-year ban imposed on then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner directly paved the way for Cummins to take over as leader of the side.
“I can’t believe we haven’t heard from Pat Cummins yet, the Australian captain,” Clarke said on 2DayFM’s Breakfast with Nath & Emma show.
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Australia’s legendary bowling quartet including Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon has previously denied knowledge of the ball being doctored during the 2018 Cape Town Test.
On Wednesday, Khawaja was forced to cancel certain television interviews and reschedule his book tour after being grilled by ABC journalist Sarah Ferguson. Ferguson repeatedly pressed Khawaja during the show and asked whether the entire contingent besides the three sanctioned players – Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft – knew about the ball-tampering incident.
Khawaja refused to answer a question on whether the current Test captain Cummins had prior knowledge of the plan to doctor the ball.
“I’m not going to answer that. I’ve written what I’ve written in my book,” Khawaja said. “I’ve come out and stood by those guys [Warner, Smith and Bancroft] and told my account of what I saw.
“This has never been a witch hunt for me.
“You’ve got to remember [that] Pat Cummins is a good friend of mine. Mitchell Starc, a lot of these guys [are and] other players in the team [are too],” he added.