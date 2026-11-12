Australia Test captain Pat Cummins on Thursday has invited the media for an open press conference to address the ensuing allegations by former teammate Usman Khawaja, who recently claimed that the entire team was aware of the ball-tampering incident during the infamous 2018 tour to South Africa.

Cummins, who was questioned by former Aussie captain Michael Clarke for his silence over Khawaja’s claims in his new memoir ‘Sabr’, took to social media to invite the media to a training session ahead of New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield match.

“I’m training at Cricket Central tomorrow morning before the Blues play in the Shield match,” Cummins wrote on social media.