Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Pat Cummins looking forward to X-factor David’s Australia debut

tim davidTim David played 14 T20 internationals for Singapore: (Source: MI/Surreycricket)

Singapore-born Tim David is an X-factor in Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup squad and pace spearhead Pat Cummins said he was looking forward to the all-rounder’s debut in Australian colours during the three-match series in India.

T20 specialist David, who was raised in Western Australia, burst into the spotlight in the Pakistan Super League last season and has become hot property as a hard-hitting finisher in global leagues.

David, 26, played 14 T20 internationals for Singapore and is expected to make his Australia debut in the three-match series, which starts in Mohali on Tuesday, with the touring side missing all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis through injuries.

“It’s great to see Tim David get his chance,” fast bowler Cummins, who leads Australia in the test format, told reporters on a video conference on Sunday. “He’s been right up there with the best in the world.

“Batting in the middle order of T20 cricket is a really tough spot. You see most of the runscorers opening, or batting top of the order. It’s really hard to be consistent coming in when there’s spin bowlers or at the end of the innings. I think he’s been fantastic.

“If he gets his chance, hopefully he can continue doing what he’s been doing in the domestic leagues around the world. I think he’s an X-factor. He just goes about it slightly differently so look forward to it.”

After the series against India, Australia will return home to play West Indies and England to continue their preparations for their T20 World Cup title defence in their own backyard with the tournament kicking off in less than a month.

Captain Aaron Finch’s form has been a cause for concern and the opening batter retired from the 50-over format after scoring 31 runs in his last eight ODI innings against New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

“Just the normal Aaron Fitch. He’s been great,” Cummins said of what he saw of Finch, after returning to the side having skipped Australia’s recent ODIs to manage his workload.

“It was only 12 months ago that he led us to a T20 World Cup victory. So he’s really raring to go and he’ll be a key player as he always is.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 12:31:35 pm

