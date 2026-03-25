Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins says he’ll play ‘the back half plus the finals’ of IPL

Pat Cummins of Sunrisers Hyderabad during an IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (PHOTO: Sportzpics for IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins, who is recovering from an injury which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup, said recently that he aims to play the ‘back half plus the finals’ of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Last week, the franchise had revealed that regular captain Cummins would miss the beginning of the IPL season and Ishan Kishan will lead the team in his absence.

“I’m still recovering from a back injury, but it’s good. I’m back bowling in the nets. The IPL is starting soon. I won’t make the start of that, but it shouldn’t be too long before I’m back out there playing. I’m back bowling. I’m bowling basically every third day at the moment. We’ve mapped out a plan to get me right by middle of the tournament, so hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, I’ll play the back half plus the finals,” Cummins said in the Business of Sport podcast.