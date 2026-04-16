Pat Cummins gets green signal to play in IPL, eyes SRH return in major boost for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins of Sunrisers Hyderabad during an IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (PHOTO: Sportzpics for IPL)

Pat Cummins has been cleared to resume bowling without restrictions after undergoing fresh scans on his back in Sydney, clearing the way for his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The latest assessment confirmed that the stress-related back issue, which had restricted him to just one appearance since last August, has fully healed, Cricket Australia said.

The Australian fast bowler is set to fly to India on Friday, where he will rejoin compatriot Travis Head at Sunrisers Hyderabad for the rest of the IPL season. Although the franchise has upcoming home fixtures against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, Cummins is expected to take a cautious route and is likely to target the April 25 clash against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur as his comeback match.