Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Cummins has so little experience captaining on spinning wickets: Geoff Lawson on the primary reason behind Australia’s defeats to India

Lawson also criticised the current Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori, questioning his inputs to the team's spinners and added that not being able to break the lower order partnerships from India was a key aspect of the two matches for Australia.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, pictured here reacting after the second cricket test against India in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Former Australia right arm quick Geoff Lawson has termed skipper Pat Cummins’ inexperience of captaining on turning tracks has been the primary reason behind Australia losing in less than three days time in the Nagpur and Delhi Tests.

“Cummo (Cummins) has so little experience captaining on spinning wickets, in the contemporary game your captain plays very little Sheffield Shield, and he certainly doesn’t play on spinning wickets,” Lawson told SEN Radio.

He added, “So where does he learn to do all the creative and adaptable things you need to do? He doesn’t, he just gets thrown in the deep end and we watch a lot of videos and make decisions.”

Lawson also criticised former New Zealand captain and the current Australia assistant coach Vettori, questioning his inputs to the team’s spinners.

“The man who’s probably not copping as much as he should is Daniel Vettori who is one of the great left-arm orthodox bowlers in the world, but he should be advising on how we’re going to bowl and how we’re going to play against that sort of bowling,” he said.

“He seems to have escaped a bit of attention here because when I see shots of the dressing room I think, ‘What’s Vettori’s input here, he’s the man who was a great slow ball’. He should perhaps be having more input than most.”

While India won the first of four Tests by an innings and 132 runs, the hosts capped off another impressive display in the second win by six wickets, retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy for a fourth consecutive time.

Lawson further added that the Australian bowlers had no strategy on how to break the partnership between Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin lower down the batting order, leading to eventual defeat on day three of the Test last week.

While Axar and Jadeja scored 84 and 70 in the first Test, the former added 74 in the second Test, constructing a 114-run stand with Ashwin (34) after India lost 7 at 139 in the first innings on day two.

“When Axar Patel (is) having a partnership with (Ravi) Ashwin (in the second Test), we’re not sure how we are going about breaking them down, those couple of partnerships have cost us two Test matches,” Lawson said.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 16:34 IST
