Pat Cummins first Australian after Glenn McGrath to top ICC Test Bowling charts

Australian fast-bowler Pat Cummins on Sunday climbed to the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. The cricketer jumped two spots to displace South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada after the Proteas endured a shocking one-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Durban. Glenn McGrath was the last Australian to be ranked number 1 in 2006.

Advertising

James Anderson also moved up two places and settled at the second spot, while Rabada slipped to third. Apart from the reshuffling in the top three positions, there were no other changes.

Cummins earlier this week added another feather to his cap as he bagged his maiden Allan Border Medal. The 25-year-old cricketer has scalped 44 wickets in all formats of the game from January 9, 2018 till January 7, 2019.

Cummins played his first Test at the age of 18 in which he claimed a match-winning seven-wicket haul against South Africa in Johannesburg. However a series of injuries forced the cricketer to wait for another five years to feature in his second Test.

Advertising

Meanwhile, in the batting department, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is comfortbaly placed at the top spot. Kusal Perera, who smashed a match-winning 153 against South Africa on Saturday, saw a big move in his rankings. The batsman moved 58 places above and is now ranked 40.

ICC Batting Rankings

1) Virat Kohli – 922 points

2) Kane Williamson – 897

3) Cheteshwar Pujara – 881

4) Steve Smith – 857

=5) Joe Root – 763

=5) Henry Nicholls – 763

7) David Warner – 756

=8) Quinton de Kock – 710

=8) Aiden Markram – 710

=10) Dimuth Karunaratne – 688

=10) Faf du Plessis – 688

ICC Bowling Rankings

1) Pat Cummins – 878

2) Jimmy Anderson – 862

3) Kagiso Rabada – 849

4) Vernon Philander – 821

5) Ravindra Jadeja – 794

6) Trent Boult – 771

=7) Jason Holder – 770

=7) Mohammad Abbas – 770

9) Tim Southee – 767

10) Ravichandran Ashwin – 763