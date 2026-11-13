‘He’s owned up to it….’: Pat Cummins backs Steve Smith on Sandpapergate saga

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Australia Test captain Pat Cummins said that Steve Smith had suffered a “very traumatic time” over the Sandpapergate saga and it’s time everyone moved on from the scandal.
Smith was the captain during the Cape Town Test in 2018 when he, along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, were slapped with bans in the controversy about applying sandpaper on the ball. Cummins said Smith had owned up to the incident and told him that he had turned ‘a blind eye’ to what was going on.
“He’s (Smith) dealt with this very traumatic time for him a long time ago. He wants to move on. Steve, at the time, I think he said, ‘I was captain, I turned a blind eye, I walked past it’, and that’s exactly what he’s conveyed to me as well. He’s owned up to it. I think it’s a sign of the man that Steve is,” Cummins said during his press conference on Friday morning.
Smith, who returned to the Australia team after a year-long ban, also suffered a two-year leadership ban by Cricket Australia before being appointed Australia’s vice-captain in 2021 and has been in the role till now, along with Travis Head.
In September, Smith looked back on the period and felt he had no support when he faced the media in the aftermath of the incident.
“I’m not a big fan of cameras, I get anxious around cameras. That was a traumatic experience in my life and when I hear the flash of a camera, it makes me revisit that, in a way. The 24-48 hours after being told by James Sutherland (then Cricket Australia chief executive) that I was getting banned for a year, going through the airport in Johannesburg getting absolutely mobbed, and then flying back and doing that press conference… I still have little flashbacks here and there of it,” Smith had told Code Sports.
“I felt like I was kind of thrown to the wolves through (Johannesburg) airport. I didn’t have any support there at all.”
Smith also said that his mental state was ‘not great’ post the incident and the ban and how he tried to block the memories from his mind.
“It was certainly a difficult period, particularly the initial few days after. The mental state I was in was not great. That’s somewhere I’d like not to get to again, but I certainly learned from that and have been able to move forward with my life. I’ve tried to kind of erase a lot of 2018 and what happened. I can’t remember a lot about the series. I’ve tried to block most of it out of my memory bank,” he said.