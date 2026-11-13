‘He’s owned up to it….’: Pat Cummins backs Steve Smith on Sandpapergate saga

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins said that Steve Smith had suffered a “very traumatic time” over the Sandpapergate saga and it’s time everyone moved on from the scandal.

Smith was the captain during the Cape Town Test in 2018 when he, along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, were slapped with bans in the controversy about applying sandpaper on the ball. Cummins said Smith had owned up to the incident and told him that he had turned ‘a blind eye’ to what was going on.

“He’s (Smith) dealt with this very traumatic time for him a long time ago. He wants to move on. Steve, at the time, I think he said, ‘I was captain, I turned a blind eye, I walked past it’, and that’s exactly what he’s conveyed to me as well. He’s owned up to it. I think it’s a sign of the man that Steve is,” Cummins said during his press conference on Friday morning.