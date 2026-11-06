‘Pat Cummins’ availability is 50-50′: Former SRH batter on trade with CSK

A Trade deal was completed on Thursday, swapping Nathan Ellis and Khaleel Ahmed from Chennai Super Kings for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards. Former Sunrisers Hyderabad player Tirumalasetti Suman said that bringing in both Khaleel and Nathan Ellis to SRH was likely done with skipper Pat Cummins’ availability in the upcoming season in mind.

“So, these 4 players didn’t perform in the IPL last year. But still, why did this trade happen? Because of both teams’ strengths and weaknesses. Looking at SRH, Pat Cummins’ availability is 50-50 for the IPL. So, I feel that this trade was compulsory to fill up that slot,” Suman said on his YouTube channel.