‘Give us a couple of weeks’: Changes on the cards for Australia Test team, says Cummins

Australia captain Pat Cummins has said that calls for changes to be made to the team is fair considering they have lost two Tests in a row in South Africa. It resulted in them losing their three-Test series against the Proteas 2-1 after having won the first Test. Moreover, it comes after a stunning 1-1 draw to Bangladesh at home.

“I think it’s always the case after losing a series [that changes are talked about], and it’s probably fair, we lost two games in a row,” Cummins said told reporters after the third Test. Australia lost the match by 176 runs, after having lost the second Test by an innings and 31 runs.