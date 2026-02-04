‘They can shake that off. We were terrible…’ : Pat Cummins on Australia’s recent lack of form ahead of T20 World Cup

The comfortable 22-run win to open the three-match series pitted a full-strength Pakistan against an under-strength Australia just over a week out from the T20 World Cup. (cricket.com.au/X)

Following a 3-0 defeat in the T20I series against hosts Pakistan, the 2021 T20 World Cup champions Australia are heading into this week’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka lacking form. While pacer Pat Cummins will miss the marquee event due to a recurring back injury, the 32-year-old has been replaced by Ben Dwarshuis in the Australian squad. Cummins believes that Australia can shake off their poor form for the T20 World Cup, citing the team’s similar struggles prior to their victorious 2021 campaign.

“They can shake that off. We were terrible leading into the 2021 World Cup and still won it. Australia don’t have to look too far back to find form. Mitch Marsh and Travis Head are the most powerful opening batsmen in the world. Adam Zampa’s spin is a proven match-winner in Sri Lanka and India. And then there’s the middle order of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David, who can win games on their own,” Cummins told The Guardian in an interview.