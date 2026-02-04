‘They can shake that off. We were terrible…’ : Pat Cummins on Australia’s recent lack of form ahead of T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Following a 3-0 defeat in the T20I series against hosts Pakistan, the 2021 T20 World Cup champions Australia are heading into this week’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka lacking form. While pacer Pat Cummins will miss the marquee event due to a recurring back injury, the 32-year-old has been replaced by Ben Dwarshuis in the Australian squad. Cummins believes that Australia can shake off their poor form for the T20 World Cup, citing the team’s similar struggles prior to their victorious 2021 campaign.
“They can shake that off. We were terrible leading into the 2021 World Cup and still won it. Australia don’t have to look too far back to find form. Mitch Marsh and Travis Head are the most powerful opening batsmen in the world. Adam Zampa’s spin is a proven match-winner in Sri Lanka and India. And then there’s the middle order of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David, who can win games on their own,” Cummins told The Guardian in an interview.
Australia announced two changes last week to their provisional 15-member squad, with Ben Dwarshuis and Matt Renshaw replacing Cummins and Matthew Short. The team is also monitoring the fitness of pacer Josh Hazlewood. The management named Sean Abbott as cover for Hazlewood, who remains in Australia undergoing rehabilitation. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa did not bat in the final T20I against Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday due to a leg-groin niggle. Middle-order batsman Tim David had also suffered a hamstring injury earlier.
Australia will face Ireland, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Oman in the pool stage of the T20 World Cup. Cummins believes the team will need its stars fully fit for the Super 8s stage.
“T20 tournaments are always a bit funny. There are about five teams who have genuine chances to win it, but any team can upset anyone at any stage. You just want to get through these first rounds unscathed to reach the Super 8s. That’s when you need guys fully fit and playing really good cricket. Yes, a few like Josh are still coming back to peak, but most have had starring roles in the Big Bash,” said Cummins.
Australian selector Tony Dodemaide indicated that Hazlewood is set to join the team in the later stages of the tournament. “Nathan (Ellis), Tim (David), and Glenn (Maxwell) have arrived in Colombo… We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home… With Nathan also completing his return to play, we decided to bring Sean with us as fast-bowling cover… It made sense for him to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour,” Dodemaide said earlier this week.
