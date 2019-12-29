99 International Wickets: Pat Cummins ends 2019 on top

Pat Cummins, right celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls, left, during the Test match in Melbourne. (AP Photo) Pat Cummins, right celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls, left, during the Test match in Melbourne. (AP Photo)

Pat Cummins fell one short of 100 international wickets in 2019 but still ends the year as the highest wicket-taker and The highest wicket-taking pacer in a year since Mitchell Johnson in 2009.

His 99 victims have come at an incredible average of 20.50. Cummins is followed by teammate Mitchell Starc (77 wickets) and India’s Mohammad Shami (77 wickets), thus signalling a great year for fast bowlers.

The highest by a spinner is 56 wickets each for Nathan Lyon and Rashid Khan.

In Tests, he has 59 wickets at an average of 20.13

In ODIs, he has 31 victims at an average of 21.61

In T20Is, he has 9 wickets at an average of 19.11

With this performance Cummins also continues to knock on the door of Australia’s all-time greatness. Playing in his 29th Test, Cummins currently has 137 wickets. At the same stage, Dennis Lillee had 145 wickets, Shane Warne picked up 134 wickets, Glenn McGrath had 121 wickets.

Since 1 January 2010, only four bowlers have a Test average less than 23 with more than 100 wickets-

Dale Steyn, 267 wickets, SR- 22.29 (59 matches)

Vernon Philander, 216 wickets, SR- 22.16 (60 matches)

Kagiso Rabada, 183 wickets, SR- 22.5 (40 matches)

Pat Cummins, 134 wickets, SR- 22.18 (28 matches)

Here is cricket australia’s video further explaining why he has been so successful at the international arena this year-

This is why he’s world No.1! ☝ Pat Cummins’ eight balls leading into Tom Latham’s wicket 👏👏#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/wVPCNK2iT6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2019

Interestingly, Cummins has gone on to be the best in the world despite virtually playing with one less mode of dismissal than all other bowlers.

For the first time in 21 months, he picked up his first lbw in Test cricket on Saturday when he trapped Henry Nicholls, ending a streak of 70 wickets without one.

29 of his 41 wickets in Tests in 2019 were taken as catches, with his percentage of 81.3 dismissals in that mode far higher than the global average of 64 per cent.

Cummins took his second straight Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul with his 5-28 helping Australia register an emphatic victory over New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test.

If Cummins can “maintain that level” for the remainder of his career, he may not be just one of the greats of fast bowling, but perhaps the greatest ever

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd