Pasoori singer Ali Sethi misses chance to compose PSL anthem after father Najam Sethi becomes PCB chief

After a shift in PCB management, Pakistan’s sensational singer Ali Sethi has lost a gig that he was offered during PCB’S ex-chairman Rameez Raza’s management.

This came after Najam Sethi, Ali Sethi’s father was appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. As per media reports, Ali was roped in to sing and compose the anthem of the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by the then PCB management.

However, reports suggest that Ali was requested by his father Najam Sethi to pull out of the PSL 8 anthem in order to refrain from conflict of interest and to avoid any unnecessary controversy that could pose potential threat to the chairman’s image.

Meanwhile, the location for the PSL 8 opening ceremony has also been a matter of concern lately. Initial plans were for the opening ceremony and first game of the tournament to be held in Multan, but reports say that the PSL sponsors want the location changed to Karachi. A final decision on the matter is expected within the next week.

Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi returned to the helm of the new 14-member management committee of the board after Ramiz Raja was relieved off from his duties and the body’s constitution was repealed in the aftermath of Pakistan’s 3-0 loss to England in a test series last month.

PSL 8 is scheduled to begin from 13th February with the final set to be played on 19th March. However, the official schedule of the tournament is yet to be released by the management.

Ali Sethi, 38, rose to prominence with his debut novel, The Wish Maker, in 2009. He has been around for quite some time and sang a song for Mira Nair’s 2012 film The Reluctant Fundamentalist and appeared on several seasons of Pakistan Coke Studio. But, it was his collaboration with Shae Gill for the song Pasoori that made him one of the most viral sensations of the year. The song, released on February 6 this year, became the most-watched Coke Studio video of all time and currently has 473 million views. Pasoori was loved by people on both sides of the border and became one of the most used on Instagram Reels.