Ranji Trophy: Services blown in by Parvez Rasool’s spin-storm, but still ahead

Parvez Rasool did his best to limit the damage, picking up eight wickets for 85 and restricting Services to 252, but he still has to bat long to keep the match alive. As it stands now, Services have a 42-run lead and Jammu and Kashmir have only four batsmen to try and defy an outright defeat.

After being bowled out for a meagre 95, Services surpassed the total without the loss of a wicket. Then Rasool gave them a glimmer of hope with a superlative bowling performance, dismissing three batsmen in the space of nine runs. But lack of support at the other end meant that Services managed to cross 150 without further damage.

But with another three-wicket burst, he kept them in the game, before Services’s lower-order clicked, their last three adding 71 runs, taking the lead to a massive 157. Yet again, Rasool snared the last two wickets, his bowling figures reading 33.4-8-85-8. Then their batsmen imploded again, and yet again it was down to him to give some respect to the score. At one stage, they were 3/30 before Rasool helped them cross the 100-run mark with a gritty unbeaten 53.

Brief Scores: J&K 95 & 115/6 (Parvez Rasool 53 batting; Diwesh Pathania 3/24) trail Services 252 (Anshul Gupta 59, Navneet Singh 58; Parvez Rasool 8/85) by 42 runs.