Parthiv Patel trolls RCB for asking fans to pick one between him and Devdutt Padikkal

Parthiv Patel comments on RCB’s Instagram post (Source: Instagram) Parthiv Patel comments on RCB’s Instagram post (Source: Instagram)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 auction is round the corner and franchises have become more active on social media after retaining and releasing the players. Parthiv Patel was among the 12 retained players ahead of IPL 2020. On Thursday, RCB’s Instagram wrote a post asking their fans to choose between veteran Patel and Devdutt Padikkal. The situation they gave the fans was, “We have to chase a target of 240. Virat has come out at the non-striker’s end. Who will you pick to open the batting for us?”.

The wicketkeeper-batsman commented on the post saying “Why do u want us to give away 239 runs?”. His RCB teammate Gurkeerat Mann seemed amused by the 34-year-old’s reply as he replied with smileys.

RCB finished last in IPL 2019 with five wins from 14 games. The Virat Kohli-led side is yet to win their maiden IPL title. They have struggled to find a balanced bowling attack despite spending millions in the auctions.

Patel was picked for Rs 1.7 crore by RCB in IPL 2018 auction. The 34-year-old scored 526 runs from 20 innings including three fifties in the previous two seasons.

On the other hand, Padikkal has been sensational for Karnataka in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 19-year-old has scored 461 runs from 10 games at an average of 65.85 and a strike rate of 173.96. The big-hitter scored his maiden T20 century against Andhra earlier this month. He has been in fine form in List A format as well with an average nearing 60.

The teenage sensation was roped in by RCB in last season’s acution for his base price, Rs 20 lakh. The Karnataka batsman is yet to make his IPL debut.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd