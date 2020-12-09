Former India teammates react to Parthiv Patel’s retirement

Parthiv Patel announced his retirement on Wednesday. (Twitter/YusufPathan)

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has retired from all forms of cricket at the age of 35. Having made his international debut in 2002, he played 25 Tests, 38 ODIS and two T20Is for India. While the Gujarat cricketer represented his state in 194 first-class matches.

“Today, I announce retirement from all forms of cricket and as I bring down curtains on this 18 year-old cricketing journey, I feel heavier with gratitude for many,” Parthiv Patel said in a statement.

Well done on a wonderful career👏👏..I totally enjoyed playing with and against you over the years and wish you the best for whatever you take up next.👍🏻 https://t.co/oEojamn3z8 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 9, 2020

Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a very good career. Your determination to continue to work hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic and I wish the best for you in the future. Happy retirement Nikke ! pic.twitter.com/P0d4E0WjDk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 9, 2020

Congratulations on your wonderful career @parthiv9 . Many moments to cherish in your long career. Wishing you all the best for your 2nd innings. Happy retirement. #ParthivPatel pic.twitter.com/2nFHhxWHOe — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) December 9, 2020

Congratulations on a wonderful career brother. The legacy which you are leaving behind in Gujarat cricket will forever be remembered. It was great playing with you Captain. Keep inspiring the younger generations and showing them how age (young and old) is just a number. Cont.. pic.twitter.com/wly2V0i8Cb — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 9, 2020

Parthiv Patel played under eight India captains, starting from Sourav Ganguly and ending with Virat Kohli. He led Gujarat to being a domestic powerhouse in later years, leading them to a maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2016/17.

