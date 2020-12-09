scorecardresearch
Former India teammates react to Parthiv Patel’s retirement

Parthiv Patel, whose India career started as far back as 2002, announced his retirement on Wednesday. Some of his former teammates sent their best wishes to him on his 'new chapter'.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 9, 2020 1:08:15 pm
Parthiv Patel announced his retirement on Wednesday. (Twitter/YusufPathan)

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has retired from all forms of cricket at the age of 35. Having made his international debut in 2002, he played 25 Tests, 38 ODIS and two T20Is for India. While the Gujarat cricketer represented his state in 194 first-class matches.

“Today, I announce retirement from all forms of cricket and as I bring down curtains on this 18 year-old cricketing journey, I feel heavier with gratitude for many,” Parthiv Patel said in a statement.

Parthiv Patel played under eight India captains, starting from Sourav Ganguly and ending with Virat Kohli. He led Gujarat to being a domestic powerhouse in later years, leading them to a maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2016/17.

