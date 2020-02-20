Parthiv Patel slams 19th Ranji Trophy ton, completes 11,000 runs in first-class cricket

Parthiv celebrates his 19th Ranji Trophy hundred. (BCCI) Parthiv celebrates his 19th Ranji Trophy hundred. (BCCI)

A couple of days ago Parthiv Patel was spotted singing in a music session inside a washroom with former India skipper MS Dhoni and leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Two days later he was back on the ground leading the way for Gujarat with his first century of the season on day one of proceedings in the first quarter-final between Gujarat and Goa in Valsad.

Parthiv walked in with the score at score 107/2 and went on to add 139 runs with Bhargav Merai (84).

The southpaw reached the three-figure mark with a fine paddle down the leg-side. He remained unbeaten on 118 (which included 15 fours) as Gujarat posted 330/4 at the end of day 1.

Enroute to his 27th first-class ton and 19th in Ranji Trophy, Parthiv also reached the landmark of 11,000 international runs.

HUNDRED: Skipper leading from the front! 👏👏 Parthiv Patel brings up a ton his 19th #RanjiTrophy ton as Gujarat near 300 in the quarterfinal clash against Goa. 💪💪 Follow the #GUJvGOA game live 👉👉 https://t.co/wWi1395MQL@paytm @parthiv9 pic.twitter.com/PJ0KqstNOh — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 20, 2020

Elsewhere, a fighting half-centuries by Vishvarajsingh Jadeja (73, 179 balls, 10 fours), Chirag Jani (53, 128 balls, 5 fours) and Sheldon Jackson (50) helped Saurashtra make 226 for 6 in 79 overs on the opening day of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Andhra on Thursday.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 226 for 6 in 79 overs (Vishvarajsingh Jadeja 73, Chirag Jani 53 batting, Sheldon Jackson 50, Kishan Parmar M 35; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/51) vs Andhra.

