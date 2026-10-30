Parth Bhut: From Junagadh gullies to best figures in Saurashtra’s Ranji history

Parth Bhut took 8 for 17 for Saurashtra against Assam on Thursday, the best bowling in an innings in the side’s Ranji Trophy history. It passed Jaydev Unadkat’s 8 for 39.

His first-class average is 21.50, the best among Saurashtra bowlers with at least 20 appearances, ahead of both Ravindra Jadeja and Unadkat. Since his debut in 2019, he has delivered consistent returns amid inconsistent opportunities.

Yet, by his own admission, nothing has ever tasted quite as sweet as Thursday. Assam were bowled out for 94 and Saurashtra won by an innings and 12 runs.

“This was my best spell. I can’t really explain the feeling. I have taken plenty of wickets before, but nothing has ever felt like this,” the 29-year-old left-arm spinner tells The Indian Express from Rajkot.

He did not always dream of cricket. That changed on an April evening in 2011, when he watched MS Dhoni end India’s 28-year wait for a World Cup.

“I come from a very ordinary, humble family. I don’t have a privileged background. My father didn’t have a high-paying job or own a large business. Wo gaon mein majdoori karte they [He worked as a labourer in my village]. He made houses in Junagadh, where I come from. The 2011 World Cup sparked the passion of cricket in me. The 13-year-old me was in awe of MS Dhoni.”

Parth Bhut with his father Rameshbhai Bhut. (Special Arrangement) Parth Bhut with his father Rameshbhai Bhut. (Special Arrangement)

For a while, the passion lived only in the gullies, until friends noticed that the talent was too large to be restricted to the streets.

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“Coach Gautam Babariya was conducting a summer camp, and some of my friends had planned on attending it. They took me along as well. The coach saw potential in me. He said, ‘You have the talent to make it big. Take this further, pursue the path of cricket.’ I had financial challenges because of our economic condition, but he decided to coach me for free.”

The early climb had momentum. Then came a plateau.

“I was not selected for my state’s U-15 or U-19 teams. I was always on the periphery, I was on the camps, but I could never make the final cut. My coach kept me motivated in this period. He used to say, ‘Tera time aayega. Ek saal aisa aayega, jo tera saal hoga [Your time will come. There will be a year that will be yours].’”

That year did arrive.

“After a long wait, I finally made it to the Saurashtra team at the U-23 level. Once I had that opportunity, I knew I had to make it count. I became the highest wicket-taker in the CK Nayudu Trophy.”

He made his Ranji Trophy debut in December 2019, receiving his cap from one of his idols, Cheteshwar Pujara. In 25 matches, he has taken 94 wickets, six short of becoming the 11th Saurashtra bowler to reach 100 first-class wickets, and the fastest, should he achieve it.

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Saurashtra already had two established left-arm spinners in Ravindra and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. Bhut acknowledges it, but carries no regrets.

“When I entered the team, there were already established left-arm spinners. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was performing regularly, and Jaddu bhai of course is a legend of the game. But my goal was that whenever I got an opportunity, I had to give my best. I kept at it, and with consistent performances, I eventually earned my spot.”

His reward for the eight-for was praise from Jadeja himself. “He appreciated me for being consistent for my team, and said that I am on the right track.”

That track, as Bhut sees it, leads to the Indian Test side.

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“I love Test cricket. I’m performing well with the red ball and working on improving further to keep my dream of representing India in Test cricket alive. This is the era of T20s and everyone wants to play in the IPL, but I have always loved long-format cricket.”

At 29, he says age does not bother him.

“Age does not matter as long as you perform well. If you deserve a spot in the team, you can make it at any age. Look at Saransh Jain, he made his debut at 33. Not everyone will make their debut at 22. If I keep performing, no one is stopping me from dreaming.”