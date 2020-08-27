Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma congratulate parents-to-be Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virat and Anushka are expecting.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021, making the announcement on their social media handles on Thursday.

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Florence, Italy after dating for four years. After the couple announced the ‘good news’ to their fans, wishes from Kohli’s teammates and members of the cricket fraternity started pouring in. Among those to lead the wishes were Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma.

Delighted for you and @AnushkaSharma and for the little bundle of joy coming your way. https://t.co/nPJIpl3TeZ — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 27, 2020

Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! 🥳🥳 We couldn’t be more excited! 🤩 Drop a ❤️ to wish the happy couple! https://t.co/sK0QiROsqZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 27, 2020

