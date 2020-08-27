scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma congratulate parents-to-be Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 27, 2020 3:19:35 pm
virushkaVirat and Anushka are expecting.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021, making the announcement on their social media handles on Thursday.

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Florence, Italy after dating for four years. After the couple announced the ‘good news’ to their fans, wishes from Kohli’s teammates and members of the cricket fraternity started pouring in. Among those to lead the wishes were Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma.

