Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Paras Mhambrey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed by Arshdeep Singh’s maturity and ability to absorb pressure

Arshdeep bowled the 17th and 19th over in the second T20I against West Indies and gave away only 10 runs in two overs and also cleaned up dangerman Rovman Powell with a brilliant yorker.

By: Sports Desk |
August 2, 2022 12:41:12 pm
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after he bowled West Indies' Rovman Powell during the second T20 cricket match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis. (AP)

Arshdeep Singh (1/26) bowled the 17th and 19th over in the second T20I against West Indies and gave away only 10 runs in two overs. It was Arshdeep Singh, who bowled a lethal yorker to castle the dangerous Rovman Powell and set it up nicely for Avesh to defend 10 runs, but a no-ball off the first delivery derailed India’s bid to pull off a heist.

Arshdeep had claimed 2/18 in his T20I debut against England and 2/24 in Friday’s victory against West Indies, proving his final-overs mastery on both occasions.

In every game, he is raising the bar, and his conscientious approach and unshakeable temperament has been lauded by senior bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

“I’ve been watching him for a long time now since the IPL as well. Something that really stood out for me was his ability to absorb pressure. If you look at it, he bowls the hard overs, the overs in the powerplay and also at the death,” Mhambrey said in the press conference.

“In terms of the composure he has shown, I’m very happy, especially the way he turned up in the last game as well. This game, the 17th over he bowled, showed a lot about the ability that he has. I’m very happy to see him deliver for the team,” he added.

India’s bowlers Arshdeep Singh, right, and Bhuvneshwa Kumar talk the first T20 cricket match against West Indies at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. (AP)

Ahead of the second T20I, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too, had heaped praise on the Punjab youngster.

“The best thing about him is that he knows exactly what is required,” Bhuvneshwar had said.

“What kind of field setting is needed, how to bowl to each batsman – very few newcomers display that kind of maturity.”

“Usually, you learn these things as you play but he seems to have arrived with that kind of maturity,” Bhuvneshwar said.

“Even in the IPL in the last couple of years, he has performed consistently.

“He knows exactly what he wants to do, he thinks a lot about his game.”

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

