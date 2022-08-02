Paras Mhambrey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed by Arshdeep Singh’s maturity and ability to absorb pressure

August 2, 2022 12:41:12 pm
Arshdeep Singh (1/26) bowled the 17th and 19th over in the second T20I against West Indies and gave away only 10 runs in two overs. It was Arshdeep Singh, who bowled a lethal yorker to castle the dangerous Rovman Powell and set it up nicely for Avesh to defend 10 runs, but a no-ball off the first delivery derailed India’s bid to pull off a heist.
Arshdeep had claimed 2/18 in his T20I debut against England and 2/24 in Friday’s victory against West Indies, proving his final-overs mastery on both occasions.
In every game, he is raising the bar, and his conscientious approach and unshakeable temperament has been lauded by senior bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.
What a delivery! Full, straight and @Ravipowell26 is bowled by@arshdeepsinghh!
Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/RCdQk12YsM@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/YBpkbdptjF
— FanCode (@FanCode) August 1, 2022
“I’ve been watching him for a long time now since the IPL as well. Something that really stood out for me was his ability to absorb pressure. If you look at it, he bowls the hard overs, the overs in the powerplay and also at the death,” Mhambrey said in the press conference.
“In terms of the composure he has shown, I’m very happy, especially the way he turned up in the last game as well. This game, the 17th over he bowled, showed a lot about the ability that he has. I’m very happy to see him deliver for the team,” he added.
Ahead of the second T20I, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too, had heaped praise on the Punjab youngster.
“The best thing about him is that he knows exactly what is required,” Bhuvneshwar had said.
“What kind of field setting is needed, how to bowl to each batsman – very few newcomers display that kind of maturity.”
“Usually, you learn these things as you play but he seems to have arrived with that kind of maturity,” Bhuvneshwar said.
“Even in the IPL in the last couple of years, he has performed consistently.
Subscriber Only Stories
“He knows exactly what he wants to do, he thinks a lot about his game.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
Latest News
Pak Army helicopter with top commander, 5 other senior officers on relief mission feared crashed in Balochistan province
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP’s Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past
Spotify finally adds shuffle and play buttons to playlists and albums
Tamil Nadu man receives hands of brain-dead donor from Ahmedabad; says he’s ‘filled with gratitude’
Independence Day: 40 RPF personnel set out on bike rally from Hyderabad to Delhi
The best and worst airlines for flight cancellations
Friendships between rich and poor can reduce poverty, vast study finds
Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers
National Herald case: ED searches newspaper headquarters in Delhi
Al-Zawahiri’s death proof it is possible to root out terrorism without being at war: former US President Obama
Tamil Nadu logs 1,359 new Covid-19 cases
Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy