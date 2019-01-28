Paras Khadka century against UAE gives Nepal first-ever ODI series win

Paras Khadka slammed the first ever international ODI century by a Nepal batsman to hand his side victory by four wickets against UAE and seal their maiden ODI series win on Monday.

Advertising

Batting first, UAE, who had put up 113 in the first ODI, posted 254/6, their highest total of the series. Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane and Khadka took a wicket each to limit UAE to 47/4 earlier. But CP Rizwan’s 45 along with half-centuries from Shaiman Anwar (87 off 70) and Mohammad Boota, who finished with 59* off 21, helped the hosts cross the 200-run mark.

Our first ODI series win..Amazing team effort,spirit and commitment from the boys and the management..!!

Thank you everyone for the blessings,support and gratitude..

Jai Nepal..!!!! pic.twitter.com/8VuYkN39dj — Paras Khadka (@paras77) 28 January 2019

Khadka was undoubtedly the star of the show, with the next highest total being a meagre 31. His 115 was a masterful knock, considering the pressure of a large chase and a must-win game. By the time he was dismissed, Nepal needed 40 runs in 10.1 overs, and only an almighty collapse could see them lose.

Nepal claim their maiden ODI series victory! ???? A brilliant 115 from captain @paras77 leads the chase as the UAE’s 254/6 is overhauled with 32 balls remaining. Nepal win the third ODI by 4 wickets to take the series 2-1!#UAEvNEP scorecard ??https://t.co/lN6YTquu2s pic.twitter.com/NBQ7TwQZO9 — ICC (@ICC) 28 January 2019

“This is the beginning.” @paras77 reacts to Nepal’s historic ODI series win and praises their fans who cheered them to victory today in Dubai! 🙌 #UAEvNEP pic.twitter.com/YeKj97KgpR — ICC (@ICC) 28 January 2019

The few Nepal fans in the stands screamed in joy as Aarif Sheikh and Sompal added unbeaten 20s to give Nepal their first ODI series victory, with 32 balls remaining.