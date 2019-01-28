Paras Khadka century against UAE gives Nepal first-ever ODI series win

Toggle Menu
Paras Khadka slammed the first ever international ODI century by a Nepal batsman to hand his side victory by four wickets against UAE and seal their maiden ODI series win on Monday.

Nepal won their first ODI series. (Source: Kadka Twitter)

Batting first, UAE, who had put up 113 in the first ODI, posted 254/6, their highest total of the series. Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane and Khadka took a wicket each to limit UAE to 47/4 earlier. But CP Rizwan’s 45 along with half-centuries from Shaiman Anwar (87 off 70) and Mohammad Boota, who finished with 59* off 21, helped the hosts cross the 200-run mark.

Khadka was undoubtedly the star of the show, with the next highest total being a meagre 31. His 115 was a masterful knock, considering the pressure of a large chase and a must-win game. By the time he was dismissed, Nepal needed 40 runs in 10.1 overs, and only an almighty collapse could see them lose.

The few Nepal fans in the stands screamed in joy as Aarif Sheikh and Sompal added unbeaten 20s to give Nepal their first ODI series victory, with 32 balls remaining.

