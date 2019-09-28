Paras Khadka sets world record with first-ever T20I century for Nepal

Paras Khadka became Nepal’s first batsman to score a T20I century on Saturday. Chasing a stiff 152 against Singapore, the 31-year-old remained unbeaten 106 from 52 deliveries, which included seven boundaries and nine maximums.

Khadka etched his name in the history books by becoming the first skipper to slam a century in T20I cricket while chasing. It took him just 49 deliveries to complete the ton, also making it the fourth-fastest T20I century by an Asian batsman.

He shared a 145-run partnership with Aarif Sheikh which is the fifth-highest partnership for the second wicket. Sheikh scored 39 runs from 38 balls while Khadka was engaged in the swashbuckling.

Nepal chased down the target with 24 balls to spare and won their first match of the tournament by nine wickets.

Earlier in the day, Singapore had won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Tim David’s was the top-scorer among the hosts, as he remained unbeaten on 64. Despite failing to scalp a wicket, Nepal’s star spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was economical with the ball, as he gave just 18 runs in his four-over quota. KC Karan got two wickets for 34 runs whereas Sushan Bhari bagged one wicket.

Another record was achieved during the chase. This is the lowest T20I total including a century. The previous lowest was Australia’s 161 for 5 against England in 2018 including Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 103.

Khadka was also the first Nepal cricketer to score a century in ODIs.