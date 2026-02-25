‘Not a big thing’: J&K skipper Paras Dogra after headbutt incident with Karnataka’s KV Aneesh in Ranji Trophy final

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra on Wednesday had a flare-up with Karnataka substitute fielder KV Aneesh where he headbutted the latter in the heat of the moment during Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final. However, after stumps, Dogra downplayed the incident, saying it wasn’t a big thing.
“Very good, to be honest. We are in a good position. That’s what matters for me. All that keeps happening and especially when you are playing a final or something (like that), a bit of it happens. It was just in a little heat of the moment. Not a big thing. Yeah, it is all settled now. That’s (a hot day) a different thing and it was momentary. We started talking and chatting after that so it’s all well,” Dogra said to reporters.
In the match, Dogra made a gutsy 70 as Jammu and Kashmir reached 527 for 6 at stumps on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final. Dogra along with keeper batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70), Sahil Lotra (57 batting) all made handsome contributions as it became a real toil for the Karnataka bowlers save Prasidh Krishna (3/90 in 29 overs) didn’t make much of an impact.
Scenes in Ranji Trophy final!
Paras Dogra, J&K captain, headbutts KV Aneesh, substitute Karnataka fielder.
Obviously physical contact not on in cricket.
Got me wondering – in general & not for this – how much verbal provocation should be allowed too…pic.twitter.com/EcPFC49wUi
— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) February 25, 2026
The day started off well for Karnataka as overnight centurion Shubham Pundir (121 off 247 balls) was quickly dismissed. A flick from southpaw Pundir off medium pacer Vidyadhar Patil (1/104) went straight into substitute Aneesh’s hands, ending a fine 124 run-stand. Pundir’s innings had 12 fours and two sixes.
Abdul Samad (61), who also had smashed his way to a half-century on opening day, got one from Prasidh that just moved enough from length to take the outside edge.
At 307 for 4, just when Karnataka smelt an opening, veteran Dogra and J&K’s find of the season Wadhawan got together to add 110 runs in 32 overs. Prasidh, who was spitting fire with semi-new ball and was bowling quick was hit for some streaky boundaries behind square by Dogra and Wadhawan who found extra pace too hot to handle.
However they showed a lot of temperament in not giving away the wicket to the Indian Test pacer. They didn’t score runs at a breakneck pace but once leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal (1/130 in 33 overs) and left-arm spinner Shikhar Shetty (1/112 in 32 overs) were in operation, the duo didn’t have problems farming the strike.
