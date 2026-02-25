‘Not a big thing’: J&K skipper Paras Dogra after headbutt incident with Karnataka’s KV Aneesh in Ranji Trophy final

Jammu and Kashmir's captain Paras Dogra interacts with the field umpires during the second day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir at the KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra on Wednesday had a flare-up with Karnataka substitute fielder KV Aneesh where he headbutted the latter in the heat of the moment during Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final. However, after stumps, Dogra downplayed the incident, saying it wasn’t a big thing.

“Very good, to be honest. We are in a good position. That’s what matters for me. All that keeps happening and especially when you are playing a final or something (like that), a bit of it happens. It was just in a little heat of the moment. Not a big thing. Yeah, it is all settled now. That’s (a hot day) a different thing and it was momentary. We started talking and chatting after that so it’s all well,” Dogra said to reporters.