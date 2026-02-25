WATCH: J&K captain Paras Dogra headbutts Karnataka player as tempers flare in Ranji Trophy final

Things turned heated in the second day of Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday when Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra headbutted a Karnataka player. After slamming a boundary off Prasidh Krishna in the 101st over, Dogra appeared to have some sort of verbal exchange with Karnataka’s KV Aneesh, who was a sub fielder. Things escalated when Dogra squared up to him and headbutted Aneesh’s helmet with his own which led to Mayank Agarwal stepping in to calm matters.

After that, Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal was also seen talking to the umpires about the incident. But after that matters cooled down with J&K posting a massive 527/6 at stumps at the end of Day 2. Sahil Lotra (57) and Abid Mushtaq (20) were in the middle after Dogra departed for 70 while Day 1 centurion Shubham Pundir scored 121. Abdul Samad also departed after 61 while wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan added 70.