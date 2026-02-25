WATCH: J&K captain Paras Dogra headbutts Karnataka player as tempers flare in Ranji Trophy final

After slamming a boundary off Prasidh Krishna in the 101st over, Dogra appeared to have some sort of verbal exchange with Karnataka's KV Aneesh, who was a sub fielder.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 25, 2026 05:17 PM IST
Paras Dogra headbutt Ranji FinalJammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra headbutts KV Aneesh of Karnataka during Ranji Trophy final. (Screengrabs/X)
Things turned heated in the second day of Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday when Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra headbutted a Karnataka player. After slamming a boundary off Prasidh Krishna in the 101st over, Dogra appeared to have some sort of verbal exchange with Karnataka’s KV Aneesh, who was a sub fielder. Things escalated when Dogra squared up to him and headbutted Aneesh’s helmet with his own which led to Mayank Agarwal stepping in to calm matters.

After that, Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal was also seen talking to the umpires about the incident. But after that matters cooled down with J&K posting a massive 527/6 at stumps at the end of Day 2. Sahil Lotra (57) and Abid Mushtaq (20) were in the middle after Dogra departed for 70 while Day 1 centurion Shubham Pundir scored 121. Abdul Samad also departed after 61 while wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan added 70.

Resuming on 284/2, J&K batters capitalised on a good surface with Kanhaiya Wadhawan and skipper Paras Dogra scoring 70 each to keep the scoreboard moving at a steady pace. Pundir (121) had set the tone earlier, while Yawer Hassan (88) and Abdul Samad (61) ensured Karnataka bowlers were made to toil for long periods.

Lotra, who found a place in the XI due to Vanshaj Sharma’s injury, grabbed his opportunity with a fluent unbeaten 57 at No. 7, becoming the sixth J&K batter to cross the 50-run mark. Mushtaq was unbeaten on 20 as J&K ended the day firmly in control.

For Karnataka, Prasidh was the pick of the bowlers with 3/90, but it was largely a day of hard grind for the hosts, who rotated as many as six bowlers. Karun Nair also rolled his arm over for a couple of overs of part-time off-spin in search of a breakthrough.

