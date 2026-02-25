WATCH: J&K captain Paras Dogra headbutts Karnataka player as tempers flare in Ranji Trophy final

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Things turned heated in the second day of Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday when Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra headbutted a Karnataka player. After slamming a boundary off Prasidh Krishna in the 101st over, Dogra appeared to have some sort of verbal exchange with Karnataka’s KV Aneesh, who was a sub fielder. Things escalated when Dogra squared up to him and headbutted Aneesh’s helmet with his own which led to Mayank Agarwal stepping in to calm matters.
After that, Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal was also seen talking to the umpires about the incident. But after that matters cooled down with J&K posting a massive 527/6 at stumps at the end of Day 2. Sahil Lotra (57) and Abid Mushtaq (20) were in the middle after Dogra departed for 70 while Day 1 centurion Shubham Pundir scored 121. Abdul Samad also departed after 61 while wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan added 70.
Resuming on 284/2, J&K batters capitalised on a good surface with Kanhaiya Wadhawan and skipper Paras Dogra scoring 70 each to keep the scoreboard moving at a steady pace. Pundir (121) had set the tone earlier, while Yawer Hassan (88) and Abdul Samad (61) ensured Karnataka bowlers were made to toil for long periods.
Scenes in Ranji Trophy final!
Paras Dogra, J&K captain, headbutts KV Aneesh, substitute Karnataka fielder.
Obviously physical contact not on in cricket.
Got me wondering – in general & not for this – how much verbal provocation should be allowed too…pic.twitter.com/EcPFC49wUi
— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) February 25, 2026
Lotra, who found a place in the XI due to Vanshaj Sharma’s injury, grabbed his opportunity with a fluent unbeaten 57 at No. 7, becoming the sixth J&K batter to cross the 50-run mark. Mushtaq was unbeaten on 20 as J&K ended the day firmly in control.
For Karnataka, Prasidh was the pick of the bowlers with 3/90, but it was largely a day of hard grind for the hosts, who rotated as many as six bowlers. Karun Nair also rolled his arm over for a couple of overs of part-time off-spin in search of a breakthrough.
