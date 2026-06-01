Paradise retained: How Virat Kohli and RCB defended the title

Synopsis: A Virat Kohli chasing masterclass leads RCB to second straight IPL win in Ahmedabad.

For years, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) carried the tag of perennial underachievers in the IPL. Despite boasting some of the league’s finest batsmen, they never quite had the complete team needed to truly challenge for the crown.

That changed dramatically after a stellar 2024 auction, where a shrewdly assembled, well-balanced squad addressed their long-standing weaknesses and sparked a sensational turnaround – culminating in a second consecutive IPL title, this team beating Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Highlights

The name ‘Rajat’ means silver in Hindi, but under Rajat Patidar’s captaincy, his achievements will be etched in gold whenever the history of the IPL is rewritten. The 32-year-old may be a quiet, unassuming personality off the field, but his leadership on it, both with the bat and in tactics, is now converting RCB from an underachieving unit into the team to beat.

Less than 24 hours ago, another perennial underachiever – Paris Saint-Germain – won their second straight title. On Sunday, it was RCB’s turn.

Kohli show

There was a time when, even at the peak of his batting powers, Virat Kohli’s failures in knockout matches often mirrored those of his team.

Over the last few years, however, the script has changed. Whenever India have found themselves in a high-pressure knockout or final, Kohli has repeatedly delivered performances of significance. On Sunday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru chasing a second IPL title, it was time to produce one of those innings in franchise colours.

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The target of 157 was not daunting, but the surface offered enough assistance to ensure there would be no straightforward chase. Fortunately for RCB, Venkatesh Iyer ensured they got off to a flying start, smashing 32 off just 16 balls and immediately putting Gujarat Titans on the back foot.

The early assault allowed Kohli to settle into his innings. GT’s pacers, who had enjoyed success throughout the season by bowling Test-match lengths and probing outside off stump, altered their plans against Kohli. They targeted the stumps more often and mixed up their lengths between full and short deliveries.

It played straight into his strengths. The veteran quickly got into rhythm, whipping deliveries through the leg side and pulling anything short enough to punish. Every boundary was met with a deafening roar from the overwhelmingly pro-RCB crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring his fastest IPL fifty in 25 balls. (CREIMAS) Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring his fastest IPL fifty in 25 balls. (CREIMAS)

Yet, once the foundation had been laid, Kohli recognised that the chase demanded something different. As wickets fell around him, aggression gave way to a more measured approach.

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Between the seventh and eleventh overs, RCB lost both Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya, threatening to hand GT a route back into the contest. Kohli responded by shutting down risk. Seven singles, a couple of twos and a boundary off Jason Holder ensured the scoreboard kept moving while, more importantly, the required rate never spiralled out of control.

It was not a phase that would dominate highlight reels, but it may well have been the most important period of the innings.

His half-century arrived in the 11th over from just 25 deliveries. Even after Tim David’s dismissal shortly afterwards, Kohli ensured RCB remained firmly in control. As he raised his bat towards all corners of the stadium, there appeared to be an appreciation of what this innings meant – not just another fifty, but one crafted specifically for the occasion.

Fittingly, it was Kohli who completed the job.

Arshad Khan erred in length, and the former captain swatted him over long-on for six to seal victory. His unbeaten 75 off 42 balls was not his most explosive T20 innings. It may, however, have been among his most valuable. On the biggest day of the season, Kohli delivered an innings paced with intelligence, composure and authority. For perhaps the first time in a major IPL final, he stood at the centre of RCB’s triumph.

Combined effort

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For much of their history, RCB’s identity revolved around extraordinary batting talent. The likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers often carried the side, only for bowling shortcomings to undo their efforts.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood spearheaded the RCB attack on the night of the final. (CREIMAS) Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood spearheaded the RCB attack on the night of the final. (CREIMAS)

This RCB side wins differently. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood set the tone by removing both Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan inside the powerplay. GT’s decision to promote Nishant Sindhu backfired as Rasikh Salam Dar dismissed him in the eighth over.

The pressure never eased. Hazlewood accounted for the dangerous Arshad Khan, while Bhuvneshwar removed Jason Holder. Rasikh finished with figures of 3/27, capping another influential display from a bowler who has become one of the finds of RCB’s rebuild.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titan 155/8 in 20 overs (Washington Sundar 50; Rasikh Salam Dar 3/27) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 161/5 in 18 overs (Virat Kohli 75 not out) by 5 wickets.