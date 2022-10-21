scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Rishabh Pant at no 5, Hardik at 6 in my India playing XI vs Pak: Gautam Gambhir

Explaining his decision, Gambhir said that India sends in Karthik to bat only for 8-10 balls per innings which is not the best way forward.

Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, IND vs PAKRishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik will both be vying for game time. (FILE)

Former India captain Gautam Gambhir revealed his playing 11 for India’s inaugural match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Rohit-Sharma-led India will open their account at MCG on October 23, this Sunday.

Gambhir said that if he was the captain, he would pick Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik.

According to the southpaw, Pant should play at No 5 and Hardik at 6 and Axar Patel at 7.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Explaining his decision, Gambhir said that India sends in Karthik to bat only for 8-10 balls per innings which is not the best way forward.

“You don’t pick a batter to play just 10 balls. You pick a batter who can bat for long and Karthik has not been given that role or he has not shown the same intentions himself. He only comes to play 3 or 4 overs in the death. But what if India loses a couple of quick wickets? That is when you need Pant as you don’t want to expose Hardik so early,” said Gambhir

However, he did add that Rohit may opt for Dinesh as has been evident in the net sessions prior to the World Cup.

Advertisement

On Friday, Karthik, after his batting session, did keeping drills for a considerable period of time.

But to be fair to Pant, he is the only left-handed specialist batting option in top six and if both Karthik and Pant are accommodated in the playing XI, then Rohit will be forced to play Pandya as the fifth bowling option, which could backfire on occasions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 05:55:38 pm
Next Story

Ex-corporator from Uddhav’s Sena booked for illegally distributing BMC sewing machines

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 21: Latest News