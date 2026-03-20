Pant in good space, ready to give “fun” and “joy”

His first year as Lucknow SuperGiants captain was unprofitable with the bat and modestly successful as captain, but Rishabh Pant promised “fun” and “joy” in his second season. Spotting a warm smile, he said in an interview on Jio Hotstar: “I think I am in a good space, physically and mentally.”

Since the Test series against South Africa last year, he has been barely in the mainstream. He spent much of the time training with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh to revive his white-ball batting. He says he has learned from the failings of the past. “All the seniors I speak to tell me that in cricket, you can’t take it lightly even for a day. Today could be your day, but tomorrow it might not be, and that could change again the day after. So, just keep working hard. Decision-making and handling situations are important, but consistently working on yourself to improve, even when things are going your way, is important,” he said.