Pallekele weather update today, Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain affect ENG vs SL Super 8 match in Kandy?

Pallekele weather today, ENG vs SL T20 World Cup 2026: England and Sri Lanka will meet at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy for the fourth time in three weeks during the T20 World Cup Super 8 today, but there will be keen eyes watching the skies throughout the day.

The group 2 contest will pit the sides just weeks after England wrapped up their World Cup preps with a 0-3 clean sweep over Sri Lanka at the venue. But their recent streaks in the World Cup have been drastically different. Rain has been among the themes in the island nation during the tournament and Kandy has received a hefty amount of rainfall over the last few days. Five days ago, the first abandoned game due to a washout was held here between Zimbabwe and Ireland.