Pallekele weather update today, Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain affect ENG vs SL Super 8 match in Kandy?

Pallekele weather today, ENG vs SL T20 World Cup 2026: England and Sri Lanka will meet at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy for the fourth time in three weeks during the T20 World Cup Super 8 today, but there will be keen eyes watching the skies throughout the day.
The group 2 contest will pit the sides just weeks after England wrapped up their World Cup preps with a 0-3 clean sweep over Sri Lanka at the venue. But their recent streaks in the World Cup have been drastically different. Rain has been among the themes in the island nation during the tournament and Kandy has received a hefty amount of rainfall over the last few days. Five days ago, the first abandoned game due to a washout was held here between Zimbabwe and Ireland.
According to Accuweather.com, thick cloud covers are expected to persist throughout the afternoon, with chances of a thunderstorm or two in Pallekele over the evening.
Rain showers are expected to hit likely in the first half of the match, with precipitation chances peaking around 3 pm.
Pallekele rainfall chances today
|Time
|Chances of rainfall
|11:00 AM
|7%
|12:00 PM
|10%
|1:00 PM
|49%
|2:00 PM
|67%
|3:00 PM
|74%
|4:00 PM
|65%
|5:00 PM
|65%
|6:00 PM
|49%
|7:00 PM
|45%
Though this is supposed to be a dry season in the Island nation, the past week has seen heavy rain in Sri Lanka. On Saturday, the first Super 8 match between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out in Colombo.
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed
