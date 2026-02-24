Pallekele weather update today, England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Rain Gods could favour Pakistan today after washout in last game

Pallekele weather today: Pakistan's previous Super 8 game at the T20 World Cup against New Zealand had been washed out in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Pallekele weather today, T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Pakistan: England and Pakistan face off today in a must-win game for both teams at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. England are currently sitting pretty on top of Group 2 with two points they gained from another unconvincing win over Sri Lanka. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point to their name after their Super Eight clash with New Zealand on Saturday in Colombo was washed out. Will the rain Gods have a say on today’s clash?

According to Accuweather.com, the weather for Kandy today is mostly sunny, which means heavy chances that the game will go on uninterrupted. This will make Pakistan cricket team fans happy because another no result game would have left their team on the precipice of elimination.