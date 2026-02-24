Pallekele weather update today, England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Rain Gods could favour Pakistan today after washout in last game

Pallekele weather today, ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Here's the hourly weather, the cloud cover expected and the chances of rain for Kandy today

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Pallekele weather today: Pakistan's previous Super 8 game at the T20 World Cup against New Zealand had been washed out in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday. (AP Photo)Pallekele weather today: Pakistan's previous Super 8 game at the T20 World Cup against New Zealand had been washed out in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Pallekele weather today, T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Pakistan: England and Pakistan face off today in a must-win game for both teams at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. England are currently sitting pretty on top of Group 2 with two points they gained from another unconvincing win over Sri Lanka. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point to their name after their Super Eight clash with New Zealand on Saturday in Colombo was washed out. Will the rain Gods have a say on today’s clash?

According to Accuweather.com, the weather for Kandy today is mostly sunny, which means heavy chances that the game will go on uninterrupted. This will make Pakistan cricket team fans happy because another no result game would have left their team on the precipice of elimination.

This is the tougher group than Group 1 because it has teams of the calibre of New Zealand, and co-hosts Sri Lanka also gunning for the top 2 spots.

Here’s the hourly weather, the cloud cover expected and the chances of rain for Kandy today:

Time  Cloud Cover Weather outlook  Chances of rain
11:00 AM 13% Mostly sunny 0%
12:00 PM 9% sunny 2%
1:00 PM 15% Mostly sunny 7%
2:00 PM 70% Intermittent clouds 7%
3:00 PM 28% Mostly sunny 7%
4:00 PM 23% Mostly sunny 7%
5:00 PM 19% Mostly sunny 7%
6:00  PM 15% Mostly sunny 6%
7:00 PM 14% Mostly clear 2%
8:00 PM 13% Mostly clear 2%
9:00 PM 12% Mostly clear 2%
10:00 PM 12% Mostly clear 2%

Both Pakistan and England teams have not had the most fluent campaigns at the T20 World Cup with their batting units being propped up by solo performances.

Thanks to their 51-run win over co-hosts Sri Lanka in the first Super 8 game, England now need just one win from either today’s game against Pakistan or the final game against New Zealand to make it to the semis.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have to try and win both their remaining games to ensure their semis spot does not relay on anyone else.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup: After struggling to adapt to conditions in tournament so far, hosts India may get pitch to their liking at Chepauk
After struggling with bat against South Africa, India may get pitch to their liking at Chepauk for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe. (PHOTO: AP & IPL)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax
tax
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
Ranveer Singh
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News