Pallekele weather update today, England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Rain Gods could favour Pakistan today after washout in last game

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Pallekele weather today, T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Pakistan: England and Pakistan face off today in a must-win game for both teams at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. England are currently sitting pretty on top of Group 2 with two points they gained from another unconvincing win over Sri Lanka. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point to their name after their Super Eight clash with New Zealand on Saturday in Colombo was washed out. Will the rain Gods have a say on today’s clash?
According to Accuweather.com, the weather for Kandy today is mostly sunny, which means heavy chances that the game will go on uninterrupted. This will make Pakistan cricket team fans happy because another no result game would have left their team on the precipice of elimination.
This is the tougher group than Group 1 because it has teams of the calibre of New Zealand, and co-hosts Sri Lanka also gunning for the top 2 spots.
Here’s the hourly weather, the cloud cover expected and the chances of rain for Kandy today:
|Time
|Cloud Cover
|Weather outlook
|Chances of rain
|11:00 AM
|13%
|Mostly sunny
|0%
|12:00 PM
|9%
|sunny
|2%
|1:00 PM
|15%
|Mostly sunny
|7%
|2:00 PM
|70%
|Intermittent clouds
|7%
|3:00 PM
|28%
|Mostly sunny
|7%
|4:00 PM
|23%
|Mostly sunny
|7%
|5:00 PM
|19%
|Mostly sunny
|7%
|6:00 PM
|15%
|Mostly sunny
|6%
|7:00 PM
|14%
|Mostly clear
|2%
|8:00 PM
|13%
|Mostly clear
|2%
|9:00 PM
|12%
|Mostly clear
|2%
|10:00 PM
|12%
|Mostly clear
|2%
Both Pakistan and England teams have not had the most fluent campaigns at the T20 World Cup with their batting units being propped up by solo performances.
Thanks to their 51-run win over co-hosts Sri Lanka in the first Super 8 game, England now need just one win from either today’s game against Pakistan or the final game against New Zealand to make it to the semis.
Pakistan, meanwhile, have to try and win both their remaining games to ensure their semis spot does not relay on anyone else.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.