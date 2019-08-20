Pakistan’s Sharjeel Khan offers unconditional apology after ban ends

Opening batsman Sharjeel Khan gave an “unconditional apology” and asked for forgiveness on Monday after the Pakistan Cricket Board ended his 2 1/2-year ban for corruption.

Sharjeel didn’t say what his apology was for after meeting with PCB officials, who offered him a pathway back to playing again.

Sharjeel was banned from cricket in 2017 for his role in a spot-fixing scandal during the Pakistan Super League in the United Arab Emirates. He and PSL teammate Khalid Latif were found guilty on all five counts. Sharjeel was handed a minimum punishment of 2 1/2 years while Latif was banned for five years.

“I offer my unconditional apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board, my teammates, fans and family for the irresponsible conduct that brought embarrassment to everyone,” the Sharjeel said in a statement. “I request for forgiveness and assure I will show more responsibility in my future actions.”

PCB director of security and anti-corruption Asif Mahmood said Sharjeel “showed remorse and regret for his action.”

The 29-year-old Sharjeel said he will return to club cricket soon, and help the PCB educate on anti-corruption issues.