Shadab Khan ruled out of England tour with illness, Yasir Shah named replacement

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan faces a race against time to be fit for the Cricket World Cup after he was ruled out of the limited-overs series in England with an illness. Yasir Shah has been named as his replacement for the T20I and ODI series.

Shadab, 20, has played 34 one-day internationals for Pakistan and was included in their 15-man squad for the May 30-July 14 World Cup in England and Wales.

The 1992 champions will play a lone Twenty20 international and five ODIs on their tour of England, which begins on May 5.

“Wrist spinner Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the series against England after tests revealed a virus that will require treatment and rest for, at least, four weeks,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The board said it would set up appointments with specialists in England to help Shadab, who is also a useful lower-order batsman, recover in time for Pakistan’s World Cup opener against West Indies on May 31.

Yasir is part of the 23 probables for the ICC World Cup.

All teams are allowed to make changes to their World Cup squads until May 23. Pakistan selectors have already put batsman Asif Ali and seamer Mohammad Amir on standby should they have to make changes to their squad.