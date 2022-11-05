Pakistan’s last-chance saloon for a spot in semis: Go big or go home and pray for an upset

Let’s start with a stat: Pakistan is yet to lose a single game against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cups. The two sides have clashed 5 times, with Pakistan winning all five encounters with ease. Will Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh be able to end the losing streak against Pakistan?

Where will the match be decided?

Pakistan pacers vs Litton Das

Bangladesh will argue they should have beaten India last time out. That they got so close were down to one man and one man only: Litton Das. He smashed the bowlers to all parts before rain halted the play and sucked the momentum. He is the only Bangladesh batter who looks to take the game away from the grasp of the opposition. But he will be up against the quality pace attack of Pakistan. If not the best, Pakistan do have a formidable pacer attack. The quartet of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr will pose a serious threat to the Bangladesh opener. Mohammad Wasim has taken ten wickets against Bangladesh in the last five T20Is between the two sides.

Babar Azam vs Shakib al Hasan

For Pakistan, the form of their skipper Babar Azam is a big concern. Across four games in this World Cup, Babar has been dismissed for single-digit scores. He has managed only 14 runs in the four innings. With the bat, Babar’s counterpart Shakib, too, is going through a tough time. He has managed only 44 runs in four matches, but with the ball, the Bangladeshi skipper has been impressive with five scalps in four games. It will be interesting to see how Babar will face Shakib’s left-arm spin if he survives the opening bursts from Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Taskin, in particular, has been impressive and can trouble Babar with that incoming ball.

Shadab Khan vs Bangladesh

Shadab Khan has taken the most number of wickets for Pakistan in this T20 World Cup. The leg-spinner has bagged eight wickets in four matches with an impressive economy rate of 5.10. Shadab’s counterattacking 22-ball 52 against South Africa’s ferocious bowling line-up showed he can offer more with the bat. At present, with the likes of Babar and Rizwan struggling, Shaheen still not at his best post-injury; Shadab is the most impactful player in the Pakistan squad.

Six-lust

Pakistan has smoked 19 sixes in the four matches of this T20 World Cup. On the contrary, Bangladesh has managed 16 sixes in their last four outings.

Form guide

Pakistan: Since their semifinal loss against Australia in Dubai, the Pakistan team has played 29 T20Is, won 18, and lost 11.

Bangladesh: Since the last T20 World Cup in the UAE, Bangladesh has played 21 T20Is, winning seven and losing 14.

Predicted XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud