Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq lands in controversy after alleged chats with women made public

Pakistan’s opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq is at the centre of a controversy after a post on social media accused him of exploiting several women.

Screenshots of the batsman’s alleged WhatsApp chats with several women were shared on social media. It was also alleged that the cricketer had exploited the women.

“So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he’s single. Some of the screenshots attached from girl 1,” a Twitter user wrote attaching screenshots of the cricketer’s alleged chat.

However, not everyone is buying the allegations, with people pointing out that there was no sign that there was anything non-consensual about the relationships.

“Since when dating or not marrying someone you promised became a part of #Metoo. I can’t see #Imamulhaq harassing or asking for pictures. Stop misusing this to defame someone when its consensual. It’ll lose worth & actual victim won’t get help! How this come under #metoo,” a Twitter user wrote in the batsman’s defence.

Imam was a part of the Pakistani cricket team during the World Cup and scored a century against Bangladesh. The 23-year-old batsman is unmarried and is not known to be in a relationship. He hasn’t responded to the allegations yet.

Imam has faced accusations of nepotism in that past since his uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq was the team’s chief selector. After the World Cup, Inzamam announced that he was stepping down from the position and addressed the allegations against Imam.

“Imam, I think would not have survived for so long in the Pakistan team and international cricket if he was not a performer. He had already played junior cricket for Pakistan and done well in domestic cricket even before I became chief selector but this fact was ignored by the critics which was hurtful for me,” he said.

Imam has established himself as the top opener in the country. He averages 54.58 in 36 ODIs with seven centuries to his name, and is also getting settled in the longer format of the game.