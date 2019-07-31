Pakistan’s Hasan Ali all set to tie knot with Haryana aeronautical engineer

Shamia Arzoo, a 26-year-old Haryana girl, is set to marry Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali in Dubai next month. Aarzo, who works as an aeronautical engineer in Dubai, hails from Faridabad where her father Liyaqat Ali, a retired Block Development Officer with the state government, now lives.

The development was confirmed by Arzoo’s elder brother Akbar Ali.

Arzoo’s family originally belongs to Chandeni village in Nuh district, also known as Mewat in Haryana. Ali will be the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

“Yes, my sister Shamia will be getting married to Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali next month in Dubai. We have been based in Faridabad for many years now. Shamia studied at Manav Rachna University in Faridabad and has worked in Jet Airways before working for Emirates Airlines as an aeronautical engineer in Dubai. The two families met in Dubai earlier this year and finalised the wedding,” Akbar said. “We will go to Dubai around August 15-16 where the nikaah will be held the same week and walima will be done later.”

The second-youngest of seven siblings, Arzoo went to St Peter’s School, Sector 16, Faridabad before pursuing higher studies at DAV School, Sector 14, Faridabad. Later, she joined Manav Rachna University to learn aeronautical engineering and worked for Jet Airways. A young Aarzoo would often dream about becoming a pilot and also studied in England. “My great grandfather Ghosi Khan’s brother Khan Bahadur migrated to Pakistan from our ancestral village at the time of partition and are based in Kothi Naiyaki village in Kasur district in Pakistan. Khan Bhadur’s son Sardar Tufail, who was chairman of Pakistan Railways Board, stayed in touch with our family. When Shamia was young, she would often talk about being a pilot and read books about Kalpana Chawla, another Haryana girl. Since the last three years, she has been in Dubai and whenever she talks with us, it’s mostly about flying which has been her biggest passion,” shared Ali.

Incidentally, Hasan Ali was in the news last year when he celebrated his famous wicket-taking pose at the Wagah-Atari border. “Hasan loves his cricket and him posing in his famlus pose should not be taken in a negative way. He also shows respect to Indian cricketers,” added Ali.

Sources close to the cricketer said preparations have already begun at Hasan’s home in Gujranwala. Hasan confirmed he had been seeing Arzoo for the last one year and said that both families will meet to finalise the wedding date.

“Yes I have been friends with an Indian girl whom I met in Dubai but the final date will be decided by our families,” he said.