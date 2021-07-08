Pakistan’s Haris Sohail ruled out of ODI series against England

July 8, 2021 3:20:42 pm
Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the three-game one-day international cricket series against England because of a hamstring injury.
The Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement Thursday saying Sohail’s medical tests revealed a tear injury.
The 32-year-old lefthander was injured during a practice session in Derby last week.
Sohail will return to Pakistan and miss the series, which was set to start later Thursday.
“The medical panel has advised (Sohail) to undergo a four-week rehabilitation program before a reassessment is carried out,” the PCB said in a statement.
Sohail has scored 1,685 runs in 42 ODIs at an average of 46.80.
