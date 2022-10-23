Pakistan’s famous Youtube comic Momin Saqib says he would love to come to India for 2023 World Cup

Pakistan’s famous youtube comic Momin Saqib, said he would love to come to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup if Pakistan travels.

In an exclusive chat with Indian Express reporter Devendra Pandey, outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ fame Saqib said: “There are no clouds, which is a big relief. The prayers of Indian and Pakistani fans have worked.”

“I think Babar (Azam) and Rizwan (Mohammad) will play exceptional cricket,” he added.

Earlier this week, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that India wouldn’t tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year. Shah, who is also the ACC chief, set into motion plans to change the venue of the Asia Cup to a neutral spot.

“Agar Pakistan ki team Indian aayegi toh mai jaroor jaunga (If the Pakistan team will travel to Pakistan, I would definitely go,” said Momin on his plans for 2023 ODI World Cup.

In the Asia Cup held earlier in the UAE, Momin Saqib shared tow videos of him meeting with Indian stars Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after the match.

When asked about, who is his favourite cricketer, he replied: “I was a big fan of Shahid Afridi. I respect and love those cricketers who are very focused on their fitness like Rizwan, Virat Kohli.”