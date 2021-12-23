scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 23, 2021
MUST READ

Pakistan’s Abid Ali undergoes second procedure after heart condition diagnosis

Abid Ali underwent a second procedure on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, the country's cricket board (PCB) said.

By: Reuters |
December 23, 2021 10:08:13 am
Pakistan's Test opener Abid Ali has been kept under observation at a private hospital in Karachi. (File)

Pakistan opener Abid Ali underwent a second procedure on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said.

Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.Abid was diagnosed with the heart condition after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Abid underwent a second procedure today. The procedure was successfully completed and he is recovering,” the PCB said on Twitter.

“PCB medical team is liaising with Interventional Cardiologist regarding further treatment and rehabilitation. Abid is currently stable.”The 34-year-old has played 16 test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ashes 2021: Australia claim 2-0 lead, beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 23: Latest News