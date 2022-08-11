‘Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill’: Sehwag trolls Pakistani political commentator

Former India player Virender Sehwag, who is known for his funny and hilarious tweets and posts on social media, came up with a tweet on Ashish Nehra where he said ‘Nehra is preparing for the UK Prime Minister elections.’

The Pakistani political commentator Zaid Hamid’s tweet confused the former India speedster Nehra with India’s Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he tweeted, “And what makes this victory, even more, sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish nehra…… In the last competition Ashish had defeated Arshad Nadeem… What a sweet revenge come back.”

Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yaiUKxlB1Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 11, 2022

Having seen the glaring error, Sehwag took no time in reacting to it as he shared the screenshot and wrote: “Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill.” Hamid, whose Twitter profile has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand, became the butt of jokes after Sehwag’s response.

The story is Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem grabbed the gold medal in the recently passed Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where he broke the 90-meter mark and became the first Asian to do so. His arch-rival Neeraj Chopra has not participated in the Men’s javelin due to an injury. Neeraj also wished the Pakistani after his gold at Birmingham.