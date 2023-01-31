scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Pakistan will not have any trouble playing on Indian pitches at the World Cup: Aaqib Javed

He also urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to make a team as soon as possible for the World Cup and ensure that the team is not changed till the showpiece event starts in October.

"Scoring 300 in pressure situations against Pakistan bowling attack will be difficult for India," Javed said.

Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed said that Pakistan will not have a difficult time in navigating Indian pitches when they travel there to play the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Pakistan has always given India a tough time in the World Cups. When the Pakistan travel to India for the World Cup, it will not face any problems in playing on the pitches there. Pakistan bowling is not like the bowling of New Zealand, where the Indian batters will come and score 400 runs. Scoring 300 in pressure situations against that bowling lineup will be difficult for India,” Javed said on Geo Super.

He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to make a team as soon as possible for the World Cup and ensure that the team is not changed till the showpiece event starts in October. He also said that in ODIs, Pakistan hold the edge due to their bowlers.

“Pakistan cricket team is better in ODIs as it has an advantage due to bowling. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah if they are fully fit, will benefit the team. They also have Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. In this combination, the missing piece of the puzzle is an all rounder but when they go to India, there won’t be the need for someone like that,” the former Pakistan player said.

India are due to take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday while according to reports, former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur is likely to take up the Men In Green’s coaching responsibilities again but this time with a twist. Arthur will be working with the team mostly in an online capacity but will join them in person for the upcoming ODI World Cup in in India.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:10 IST
