Pakistan will go ahead with tour of Sri Lanka, says PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board has assured its Sri Lankan counterparts that it had no hesitation touring the country for a two-Test series in late July-August, despite the ongoing unrest in the island nation.

“We are always ready to support Sri Lanka Cricket even in difficult times and we have no issues touring the country for the test series,” a PCB official said.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is facing problems due to the current uncertain political and economic situation prevailing in the country with daily violent protests on the streets against the government.

Cricket Australia which is to send its team to Sri Lanka before Pakistan has said it is monitoring the situation and will take a final decision based on it.

But the PCB official said that it was the call of the Sri Lankan cricket and Pakistan would just follow their path.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis with only 12 hours of electricity being provided to the locals who are facing severe fuel shortage.

“We have a very strong relationship with the Sri Lankan Board, the two countries have always supported each other in difficult situations,” the official said.

He added that Pakistan would not refuse to play the series in July and August.

“Whatever decision the SLC deems best we will accept it playing in Sri Lanka or even at a neutral venue,” he said.

Pakistan was also due to play three ODIs on the tour but the SLC requested the PCB to drop the white ball matches as they wanted to start their Lanka Premier League earlier by a week.

PCB earns bumper profits organising PSL-7

The Pakistan Cricket Board has ended up with bumper profits of 2.3 billion PKR from organising the 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League in January-February this year.

An official spokesman of the PCB confirmed that the board had earned a net profit of approximately 2.3 billion Pakistani Rupees from the PSL.

“Let me be clear that this is the net profit of the PCB and the profit of the six franchises which took part in the PSL is separate,” he said.

Asked to give out an approximate figure of the profits which will be distributed from the central pool to the six teams, he said these could not be disclosed due to confidentiality clauses.

“We have declared our profit from the PSL as it is our profit but we can’t disclose the profits that will be given to the franchises,” he said.

This, perhaps, is the highest profit earned by the PCB from the organisation of the PSL since it was launched in 2016.

Generally the PCB shares a 5-95 profit sharing formula with the franchises from the money earned from broadcasting, title sponsorship, gate money and other rights.

The official admitted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic disturbing the PSL 5 and 6 editions, the board had to distribute compensation amount of one billion rupees to the franchises to make up for their operating losses.

The official said that due to a profitable season the reserve funds of the board had also jumped from 12 billion to 15 billion rupees this fiscal year.

“Given the fact that because of the COVID pandemic since 2020 many cricket boards have suffered losses of revenues and faced desperate times the PCB has not only managed to stay secure but even made profits from the PSL.” He also said that at least five of the six franchises in the PSL 7 would make profits this year.