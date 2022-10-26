Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch PAK vs ZIM Live

T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Match 1 Live Streaming Details: Pakistan square-off against Zimbabwe in their next Twenty20 World Cup match. The two teams will play each other at the Perth Cricket Ground.

Pakistan lost its first game against India while Zimbabwe’s first game against South Africa was washed out due to rain, thus helping them gain a point.

Hence, this is a must-win game for both teams.

The temperature will hover around 15 degrees and chances of rain are low

Before all the live action, here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details.

When is Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Thursday, October 26.

Where is Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at Optus Sport Stadium in Perth.

What time will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 4:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 4 PM

When can I watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava