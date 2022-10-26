scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch PAK vs ZIM Live

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 1, Live Streaming Details: Pakistan face Zimbabwe in their Twenty20 World Cup match.

pak vs zim, t20 world cupPakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Telecast: PAK vs ZIM will take place in Perth. (AP)

T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Match 1 Live Streaming Details: Pakistan square-off against Zimbabwe in their next Twenty20 World Cup match. The two teams will play each other at the Perth Cricket Ground.

Pakistan lost its first game against India while Zimbabwe’s first game against South Africa was washed out due to rain, thus helping them gain a point.

Hence, this is a must-win game for both teams.

The temperature will hover around 15 degrees and chances of rain are low

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight

Before all the live action, here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details.

When is Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Thursday, October 26.

Where is Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

Advertisement

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at Optus Sport Stadium in Perth.

What time will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 4:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 4 PM

Advertisement

When can I watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 08:45:51 pm
Next Story

Now Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express to halt at Vapi station

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India defeat Pakistan in thriller
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 26: Latest News