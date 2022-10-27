scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Live now

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe three down after PP

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe in Perth Stadium.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 27, 2022 5:25:27 pm
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe | T20 World Cup 2022 | PAK vs ZIM | Pakistan | ZimbabwePAK vs ZIM Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, Super 12 Group 2 Match: Pakistan lock horns with Zimbabwe.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match on Thursday. Both teams made one change each. While Pakistan replaced Asif Ali with Mohammad Wasim, Zimbabwe brought in Brad Evans in place of Tendai Chatara.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk) Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah.

Zimbabwe XI: Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

Follow PAK vs ZIM live score & updates from Perth below.

Live Blog

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score and Updates: Follow PAK vs ZIM live action from Perth.

17:23 (IST)27 Oct 2022
PAK vs ZIM Live Score: Caught&Bowled!!

Shadab Khan gives the important breakthrough. Milton Shumba departs. Williams and Raza will be the key players for Zimbabwe to post a fighting total from here ! Score after 10 overs, ZIM 67/3

17:22 (IST)27 Oct 2022
PAK vs ZIM Live Score: PowerPlay Ends

After Mohammad Wasim Jr traps Madhevere lbw for 17 off 13 balls, Zimbabwe will be a bit cautious. Score after 6 overs, ZIM: 47/2

16:58 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: Rauf bounces Ervine out

Haris Rauf after the heartbreak at MCG bowls thunderbolts today to the Zimbabwe top order. Bowling back of the length he troubled the batters. The Zimbabwe captain Ervine eventually perishes to the pressure of trying to pull one gets out.

16:53 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: The captain setting the tone

Zimbabwe captain Ervine has led his side from the front. He is taking the Pakistan seamers down. After four Zimbabwe is 38/0.

16:42 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: Zimbabwe get off to a flying start 

Zimbabwe started off quickly attacking both the Pakistan quick bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi. 

16:37 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: An expensive over

Shaheen Shah Afridi is looking rusty. The left-arm fast bowler has been all over the place spraying the ball on both sides of the wickets which the Zimbabwe openers took advantage of.

16:31 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: Pakistan looking to bounce back

After the heartbreak at MCG Pakistan will be looking to bounce back here at Perth. With the other big boys in the group running away in the group this is a must-win for Pakistan. Shaheen with the new ball.

16:13 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: Mohammad Wasim Jr in

Asif Ali has been dropped by Pakistan and all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr is brought into the playing 11.

More from Sports
Australia loves Virat Kohli, he loves them back
Australia loves Virat Kohli, he loves them back
Kidambi outperforms Sen, Sameer scores upset win
Kidambi outperforms Sen, Sameer scores upset win
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Highlights: Mane, Chupo-Moting, Pavard goals h...
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Highlights: Mane, Chupo-Moting, Pavard goals h...
If it was (gamesmanship), I would have slowed it down even more: IRE capt...
If it was (gamesmanship), I would have slowed it down even more: IRE capt...
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh need to raise their game against South Africa
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh need to raise their game against South Africa
More from Sports >>
16:10 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: Playing XI

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

16:09 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: Zimbabwe won the toss opt to bat first

Babar: Would've bowled first. There's swing early, wanted to utilise that. Everyone is ready to go. Asif Ali not playing, Wasim is playing.

Ervine: We'll bat. Wicket's going to play the same throughout. Want to put on a decent score and put them under pressure. We'll have to be (ready to face their pace attack?). Only had one day to get used to these conditions but everyone is feeling good. Chatara out for Evans.

16:03 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the last game of triple header Thursday as Pakistan take on Zimbabwe. Both teams will be looking for their first win of this World Cup. Toss coming up soo. Stay tuned.

T20 WC Pakistan players react following their loss to India in their T20 World Cup cricket match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Pakistan’s last-ball defeat to India on Sunday in their opening match of the T20 World Cup may well have increased the pressure on their contrarian T20 strategy, in the absence of a genuine seam-bowling all-rounder.

In a format where most top sides have come to rely on their batting heavyweights outgunning the opposition – India have almost been forced to adopt a more aggressive batting approach after their 2021 T20 World Cup debacle – Pakistan still swear by scoring just about par and trusting their high-quality bowling attack to defend it, game after game.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 03:53:03 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments