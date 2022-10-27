Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe three down after PP

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: Zimbabwe won the toss opt to bat first

Babar: Would've bowled first. There's swing early, wanted to utilise that. Everyone is ready to go. Asif Ali not playing, Wasim is playing.

Ervine: We'll bat. Wicket's going to play the same throughout. Want to put on a decent score and put them under pressure. We'll have to be (ready to face their pace attack?). Only had one day to get used to these conditions but everyone is feeling good. Chatara out for Evans.