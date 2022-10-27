Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe three down after PP

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match on Thursday. Both teams made one change each. While Pakistan replaced Asif Ali with Mohammad Wasim, Zimbabwe brought in Brad Evans in place of Tendai Chatara.
Follow PAK vs ZIM live score & updates from Perth below.
Shadab Khan gives the important breakthrough. Milton Shumba departs. Williams and Raza will be the key players for Zimbabwe to post a fighting total from here ! Score after 10 overs, ZIM 67/3
After Mohammad Wasim Jr traps Madhevere lbw for 17 off 13 balls, Zimbabwe will be a bit cautious. Score after 6 overs, ZIM: 47/2
Haris Rauf after the heartbreak at MCG bowls thunderbolts today to the Zimbabwe top order. Bowling back of the length he troubled the batters. The Zimbabwe captain Ervine eventually perishes to the pressure of trying to pull one gets out.
Zimbabwe captain Ervine has led his side from the front. He is taking the Pakistan seamers down. After four Zimbabwe is 38/0.
Zimbabwe started off quickly attacking both the Pakistan quick bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.
Shaheen Shah Afridi is looking rusty. The left-arm fast bowler has been all over the place spraying the ball on both sides of the wickets which the Zimbabwe openers took advantage of.
After the heartbreak at MCG Pakistan will be looking to bounce back here at Perth. With the other big boys in the group running away in the group this is a must-win for Pakistan. Shaheen with the new ball.
Asif Ali has been dropped by Pakistan and all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr is brought into the playing 11.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
Babar: Would've bowled first. There's swing early, wanted to utilise that. Everyone is ready to go. Asif Ali not playing, Wasim is playing.
Ervine: We'll bat. Wicket's going to play the same throughout. Want to put on a decent score and put them under pressure. We'll have to be (ready to face their pace attack?). Only had one day to get used to these conditions but everyone is feeling good. Chatara out for Evans.
Hello and welcome to the last game of triple header Thursday as Pakistan take on Zimbabwe. Both teams will be looking for their first win of this World Cup. Toss coming up soo. Stay tuned.