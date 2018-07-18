Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan seamers leave Zimbabwe five down

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI. (Source: Twitter) Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI. (Source: Twitter)

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan have had little competition in their two ODIs against Zimbabwe – winning by 201 runs and nine wickets in Bulawayo. That trend is expected to continue as Zimbabwe battle with a second string squad against the Champions Trophy winning Pakistan side. Zimbabwe have their main players missing due to lack of payment and that issue has been compounded with injuries to Solomon Mire, Kyle Jarvis and Malcolm Waller. A win would clinch the series for Pakistan even as Zimbabwe hope to put up a better fight than what they have done so far. Catch live scores and updates from Pakistan vs Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI from Bulawayo.