Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan seamers leave Zimbabwe five down

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan have had little competition in their two ODIs against Zimbabwe – winning by 201 runs and nine wickets in Bulawayo. That trend is expected to continue as Zimbabwe battle with a second string squad against the Champions Trophy winning Pakistan side. Zimbabwe have their main players missing due to lack of payment and that issue has been compounded with injuries to Solomon Mire, Kyle Jarvis and Malcolm Waller. A win would clinch the series for Pakistan even as Zimbabwe hope to put up a better fight than what they have done so far. Catch live scores and updates from Pakistan vs Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI from Bulawayo.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates:
Squads: Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Murray, Peter Moor (wk), Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Liam Nicholas Roche, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano. Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail
GONE! Chibhabha's resistance ends on 16 runs from 28 balls. Chamu Chibhabha had remained strong and defiant but his sojourn in the middle ends courtesy a leg before off Faheem Ashraf. Half the side now in the pavillion and only 32 runs on the board. Full and nipped back into the right hander, Chibhabha plays across the line and is struck bang in front of off and middle stump. Pakistan are 32/5
GONE! Moor departs for 1 run from 5 balls. Zimbabwe's situation has gone from bad to worse. Dropped short by Faheem Ashraf and the ball climbs up to Moor who pokes at it with hard hands to get a thick outside edge. Held on by Babar at slips. Zimbabwe are 29/4
GONE! Musakanda departs for a duck from 4 balls. Zimbabwe go three down as Junaid Khan bangs in short to Musakanda who tries to pull but only ends up getting an edge behind to Sarfraz. Zimbabwe are 25/3 in the 9th over
GONE! Hamilton Masakadza departs after scoring 10 runs from 20 balls. Junaid Khan strikes and it is a straightforward dismissal to remove a key batsman. A lofted drive from Masakadza and he doesn't get to the pitch of the ball as he drove forward. Simple catch for Yasir Shah at mid-off. Zimbabwe are 18/2 after 7 overs
FOUR! Hamilton Masakadza is the new man in. Overpitched and just outside off by Usman Khan. Masakadza leans forward and punches it with the full face of the bat past the non-striker for a well struck boundary
GONE! Prince Masvaure walks back after scoring 1 from 7 balls. Short and wide of off by Usman Khan, Masvaure got his bat to it while deep rooted to the crease, gets an outside edge and Sarfraz does the rest. Zimbabwe are 1/1. Horrendous start for Zimbabwe and for Prince on his ODI debut
Prince Masvaure and Chamu Chibhabha are in the middle. Prince is on strike. Junaid Khan will open the attack
Pakistan team news has Harris Sohail returning home to attend to his ailing daughter and will not be available for the remainder of the series. No replacements have been named. Zimbabwe have made three changes and in the opposite camp, game for Yasir Shah and Junaid Khan. They replace the rested Mohammed Amir and Hasan Ali
TEAMS:
Pakistan playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan
Zimbabwe playing XI: Chamu Chibhabha, Prince Masvaure, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Ryan Murray(w), Tendai Chisoro, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
TOSS: Zimbabwe have won the toss and have opted to bat in Bulawayo in the third ODI
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe and we're into the third ODI in Bulawayo. It has been a walk in the park thus far for Pakistan and Zimbabwe, hurt by many players missing due to administrative issues, followed by injuries, have caused little trouble. A win today for Pakistan and that's the series in the bag.