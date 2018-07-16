Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe lose two early wickets to Usman Khan

Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: If Zimbabwe’s personnel woes could not get any worse, they just pushed one notch further with Malcolm Waller also pulling out of the Pakistan five-match ODI series. Zimbabwe were already on a second string squad and now have multiple injuries to deal with. Pakistan have no such trouble and it was evident in their 201 run win in the first ODI but their consistency remains a question mark. Both teams have their issues to deal with as the second ODI rolls about. Catch live score and updates as Zimbabwe host Pakistan in 2nd ODI.
Zimbabwe (From): Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray(w), Donald Tiripano, Liam Nicholas Roche, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Richard Ngarava
Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Sohail
After 11 overs, Zimbabwe are 26/2. Musakanda is the new man in and he's on 6 runs from 12 balls. At the other end is Masakadza on 10 from 22 balls
GONE! Zimbabwe go two down and Sarfraz takes yet another catch and Usman Khan takes another wicket. Chibhabha went chasing outside the off stump and gets the underside of the bat to behind but Sarfraz does a great job of holding on low to his right. Zimbabwe are 18/2 with Chibhabha walking back for 7
Slow start by Zimbabwe under tough conditions. Hamilton Masakadza and Chibhabha both have struck boundaries each but they're just 18/1 after 7 overs
GONE! Zimbabwe lose their first wicket early and Usman Khan strikes. Chari departs for 1. Usman gets the ball to move away late and Chari looks to drive it but only ends up getting the thinnest of edges for Sarfraz to catch. Zimbabwe 3/1
First runs of the match is a single after the ball runs away to third man. Mohammad Amir with the opening over and sharing the new ball alongside Usman Khan. Brian Chari and Chamu Chibara opening the innings for Zimbabwe
Pakistan Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray(w), Donald Tiripano, Liam Nicholas Roche, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
TOSS: Zimbabwe have won the toss and they're going to bat first in the second ODI
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe which is now into the second ODI of the five-match series. It is bitterly cold in Bulawayo with the temperature dropping to 8 degrees. In the first match of the series, Pakistan had won by a massive 201 runs to stamp their authority early on