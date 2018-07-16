Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe lose two early wickets to Usman Khan

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: Pakistan and Zimbabwe clash in 2nd ODI in Bulawayo. (Source: AP) Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live: Pakistan and Zimbabwe clash in 2nd ODI in Bulawayo. (Source: AP)

Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: If Zimbabwe’s personnel woes could not get any worse, they just pushed one notch further with Malcolm Waller also pulling out of the Pakistan five-match ODI series. Zimbabwe were already on a second string squad and now have multiple injuries to deal with. Pakistan have no such trouble and it was evident in their 201 run win in the first ODI but their consistency remains a question mark. Both teams have their issues to deal with as the second ODI rolls about. Catch live score and updates as Zimbabwe host Pakistan in 2nd ODI.