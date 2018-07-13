Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to field

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in five-match ODI series. (Source: AP) Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in five-match ODI series. (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan haven’t played an ODI in six months and the five-match series presents an opportunity for them to iron out the chinks in their armour ahead of the World Cup next year. For Zimbabwe, it is an opportunity to build long term as they’re not part of the World Cup. Since their Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, Pakistan have played only two ODI series posting a win and a defeat. They drubbed Sri Lanka 5-0 in UAE in October but were handed a thrashing of their own by New Zealand in a five-match series. Catch live score and updates from Pakistan vs Zimbabwe in 1st ODI.