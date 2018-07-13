Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to field

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan haven’t played an ODI in six months and the five-match series presents an opportunity for them to iron out the chinks in their armour ahead of the World Cup next year. For Zimbabwe, it is an opportunity to build long term as they’re not part of the World Cup. Since their Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, Pakistan have played only two ODI series posting a win and a defeat. They drubbed Sri Lanka 5-0 in UAE in October but were handed a thrashing of their own by New Zealand in a five-match series. Catch live score and updates from Pakistan vs Zimbabwe in 1st ODI.
Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Murray, Peter Moor (wk), Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Liam Nicholas Roche, Malcolm Waller, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail.
Fakhar Zaman with a glorious punching drive for a four. Muzarabani offers width and the poor delivery has been dispatched with some disdain. No stopping that
Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman open for Pakistan and Zimbabwe have made an impressive start of their own. Tendai Chatara on one end and Blessing Muzarabani on the other . First boundary of the day comes off Imam's bat just after surviving a loud lbw appeal. Just outside off, had the room on offer and latched on to it with a glorious cover drive for a four
Two debutants for Zimbabwe - Liam Nicholas Roche and Ryan Murray. Get the cap from a selector and Hamilton Masakadza. While one debutant for Pakistan as Asif Ali has been handed his maiden ODI cap
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan
Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray(w), Donald Tiripano, Liam Nicholas Roche, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe have won the tos and they're fielding first in Bulawayo
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe. Having won the T20 tri-series, the cricket in Zimbabwe shifts to ODIs where both sides are familiar and equally unpredictable. For Zimbabwe, the issues persist in poor form, many key players missing from the squad due to issues with the board and to make things worse, Solomon Mire is out of the series with an injury. On paper, there is a massive gap between the two teams